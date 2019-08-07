Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker An Iranian legislator revealed on Sunday a plan by the country to collect tolls from foreign ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan’s Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium beyond Deal as Europe Misses Deadline Iran is starting to enrich uranium to a higher purity than 3.67%, as the European signatories to a 2015 agreement with Tehran miss a 60-day deadline to compensate the adverse impacts of a unilateral pullout by the US.

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material Turkey has detained five people over charges of smuggling radioactive Californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors. The 18.1 gram haul was found in a car.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

alwaght.com
Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son

Monday 8 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son
Alwaght- The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has been in detention since December 2015 after his residence in the city of Zaria was raided by Nigeria’s forces, during which he was beaten and lost his left eye.

During the brutal crackdown, three of his sons lost their lives, his wife sustained serious wounds and more than 300 of his followers were killed.

Zakzaky was charged in April 2018 with murder, culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace and other accusations. He has pleaded not guilty, vehemently rejecting all accusations brought up against him by his country's authorities.

On Saturday, his son, Mohammad, said that he was shocked by his father’s worsening medical condition after visiting him, stressing that he needed to be immediately hospitalized as “large and dangerous quantities of lead and cadmium have been found in his blood.”

Mohammad said the Nigerian authorities had not taken any action so far, and that they intend to murder his father.

On Friday, the UK-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) announced that it had received reports about Zakzaky’s health condition that it had further worsened.

The IHRC — which had sent a medical team to Nigeria in April to examine the health condition of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife — has already said the specialist treatment they require can only be fully accessed outside the African country.

Separately, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had also said last week that the cleric had been poisoned in prison and required urgent medical care abroad.

On Thursday, the IMN also said in a statement that the group’s leaders would hold Nigerian President Buhari Muhammadu responsible “if anything should happen to Zakzaky or his wife in detention.”

“Their health status is of paramount significance to us all and Buhari must be held responsible should anything untoward happen to either the Sheikh or his wife,” the IMN said.

“We are once again calling for the immediate release of our leader and his wife, whose health situations appear to be deteriorating very fast, especially in view of the reported poisoning they were subjected to in detention,” the statement further read.

In 2016, Nigeria’s federal high court ordered Zakzaky’s unconditional release from jail following a trial, but the government has so far refused to set him free.

 

