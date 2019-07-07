12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni

Alwaght- At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan's Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Zabihullah Mujahed, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility saying: "Dozens of National Directorate of Security (NDS) officers were killed or wounded."

The militant group has reportedly killed around 300 pro government forces in recent days.

The series of attacks come as an all-Afghan two-day conference that includes the Taliban begins in Doha in an effort to find an end to the country's 18-year war.

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the latest round of talks with the Taliban, also in Doha, were the most productive ever.