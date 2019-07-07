Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official

Alwaght- Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

Speaking to Sputnik from Tobruk, Libyan parliamentarian ‘Ali Al-Sa’eedi Al-Qaidi said that Turkey has been sending terrorists to Libya for quite some time now, highlighting the fact that these militants only attack the Libyan National Army, Al Masdar News reported.

“The transfer of terrorists is not new. This is a long story. Many terrorists come from Turkey through Tripoli and Misrata to fight the Libyan National Army in Tripoli and obstruct its advance into the center of the Libyan capital of Tripoli,” Al-Qaidi told Sputnik.

The Libyan member of the House of Representatives said that “these groups are now in the fighting the Libyan National Army under the protection of the civil state,” stressing that “on Saturday, a Tunisian terrorist was arrested at the Wadi Al-Rabea, south of the capital Tripoli.”

In response to a question by Sputnik on the possibility of a ceasefire in Tripoli and the return to peace talks among the Libyan parties, Al-Qaidi said, “the issue is sitting at the negotiating table; this is political and the army is fully aware there is no dialogue amid the presence of armed terrorist groups.”

Tensions between Turkey and Libya has recently increased after the Libyan National Army forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar threatened to target Turkish ships and planes in Libya.