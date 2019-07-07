Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni

At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan’s Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium beyond Deal as Europe Misses Deadline Iran is starting to enrich uranium to a higher purity than 3.67%, as the European signatories to a 2015 agreement with Tehran miss a 60-day deadline to compensate the adverse impacts of a unilateral pullout by the US.

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material Turkey has detained five people over charges of smuggling radioactive Californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors. The 18.1 gram haul was found in a car.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

alwaght.com
Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material

Sunday 7 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material
Alwaght- Turkey has detained five people over charges of smuggling radioactive Californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors. The 18.1 gram haul was found in a car.

Some 18.1 grams (0.63 ounces) of Californium was seized in a car by anti-smuggling and organized crime police, Bolu Governorate said in a statement. Five suspects are being investigated over the incident, authorities said on Saturday.

Police discovered a vial of the valuable material after they pulled over a car in the northwestern Bolu province. The substance, believed to be californium, was found stashed under the gear shifter wrapped in a bag. Officers had to cut the upholstery to get to the parcel, which is estimated to be worth $72 million

Turkish police in the Black Sea region seize 18.1 grams of radioactive californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors, worth around $72 million and held five suspects

Five suspects were detained in the raid, and the mixture was taken to the Turkish Atomic Energy Agency (TAEK) for a detailed analysis.

Californium is named after the place where it was synthesized back in 1950 – a laboratory at the University of California. Apart from being used to manufacture nukes and nuclear-powered reactors, the element also has a range of rather innocuous civilian applications. It can be a part of metal detectors and used in cancer treatment as well as oil, silver and gold mining operations. Still, the substance is highly dangerous and its production, distribution and transportation is restricted. Currently, only the US and Russia synthesize the isotope.

It is not the first time the Turkish police reported about a major bust involving californium.

In a scare in March last year, police in Ankara said it had seized a whopping 1.4kg of the same substance in a car following a tip-off. That time, though, it turned out to be false alarm, as the haul was later found to have no trace of nuclear or radioactive material, and was, in fact, organic matter.

