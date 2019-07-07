Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran's Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

alwaght.com
Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Sunday 7 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Alwaght- While only one hours is left to the end of an Iranian two-month ultimatum to the countries remaining in the nuclear deal to accomplish their commitments as they promised under the deal, a look at the present conditions shows that the Iranian officials are discontented with an EU-presented financial mechanism, Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), that was expected to facilitate business between Iran and the European Union members as Tehran argues that the sanctions-bypassing system will not provide full enjoyment of the promised advantages of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Practicality in implementation of the commitments

The INSTEX, unveiled in February by the three European signatories of the deal, Germany, France, and Britain, was announced to go operational by the European countries on June 28, the day in which 12th meeting of Iran with the five signatories was held in Vienna, Austria.

However, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday questioned the capability of the financial channel to meet Tehran’s trade expectations and said: “today, INSTEX is a mechanism without money exchange and an empty INSTEX is useless. If INSTEX is active and the cash of the oil sales to the European states returns to Iran through the channel, it is to some extent acceptable.”

The Iranian president also warned about the consequences of the opposite side’s ignorance of the Iranian conditions saying that “putting out this fire is possible only with the return to the United Nations resolutions. If they do not want to return to their commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the next steps in the day 60th of the ultimatum as we already announced.”

President Rouhani added that Tehran wrote to the five remaining parties of the nuclear agreement telling them that the Islamic Republic is reducing its commitments to the deal in order to press for saving the deal.

“Iran’s steps are not a blow to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Rather, they are to save it. Because we believe that if we do not take action, it will fall,” President Rouhani said using the official name to the nuclear agreement.

These comments came a day after Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency (INEA) announced that the nation’s enriched uranium stockpile went beyond 300 kilogram, a cap set by the deal and France, Germany, and Britain and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy published a joint statement to express their “concerns” about Tehran’s recent move.

The Europeans stated that “as we always noted our commitment to the nuclear deal is dependent on the full implementation of the Iranian commitments. We call on Iran to reverse this step and refrain from further actions that undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We will immediately mull next-step actions according to the terms of the deal and in coordination with other signatories of the deal.”

Reacting to the EU statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message to the European sides said: “Iran is committed to the full implementation of the JCPOA: as long as E3/EU implement THEIR economic commitments. So moving forward, Iran will comply with its commitments under the JCPOA in exactly the same manner as the EU/E3 have—and will—comply with theirs. Fair enough?”

The Iranian officials have repeatedly criticized the Europeans for not taking serious steps to implement their commitments in the nuclear deal. The frequent Iranian warnings maintain that Tehran’s strategic patience with the Western decline to keep committed to the terms of the nuclear accord is ending.

Iran’s permanent envoy to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchilast last week during the Security Council’s meeting on the JCPOA said that Iran acted beyond its commitments to save the JCPOA.

“After the US pullout from the deal and announcing unilateral economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, we gave the three European countries over a year to reverse the consequences of the American withdrawal from the deal. But Iran’s good faith and patience were not met but with repetitive pledges from the other parties of the JCPOA.

Iranian actions after two-month ultimatum ends

An examination of the comments made by the Iranian officials about the INSTEX shows that the recent European move to establish the special-purpose financial channel is unlikely to dissuade Iran from announcing further reductions to the nuclear commitments in response to the West’s miscommitment. Tehran insists that the European system should very seriously take into consideration the Iranian demands to continue its oil sales and a take its oil sales cash. But this demand has not been met yet.

Iran’s Zarif on Wednesday in a press conference told the journalists that after Trump’s exit in May 2018, at a meeting with Iran the three European countries said they will accomplish 11 Iran-related commitments regarding oil sales, cash transfer, investment, transportation, aviation, and shipping. “This was an official agreement between Iran and them,” Zarif said.

Now Iran has announced that on July 7 it will increase its uranium enrichment beyond 3.67 percent limit, to any level it finds necessary.

Rouhani said that if the signatories fail to keep their commitments, Arak reactor will return to the pre-deal conditions, to a stage which the West claimed to be dangerous and Tehran could use it to produce plutonium unless they keep all of their commitments regarding the reactor.

In the middle of this situation and the limited chance of keeping the deal alive, the European states, on the one hand, escape forward by warning Iran of the consequences and on the other hand seek negotiations with the Iranian officials. On Friday, Trump said that the French President Immanuel Macron told him on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan two weeks ago that he intended to visit Iran in the near future, a mission already undertaken by the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas but failed as the top German diplomat traveled to Tehran carrying promises largely general and scanty. This failure can be reversed only if Macron carries special and adequate powers to make viable promises and persuade Iran to stop, for now, reducing its commitments. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Euroepe Iran INSTEX Nuclear Deal

