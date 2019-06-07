NATO New Space Strategy: Aspects, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps As Iran’s deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador

Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
NATO New Space Strategy: Aspects, Challenges

Saturday 6 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
NATO New Space Strategy: Aspects, Challenges
Alwaght- While US President’s comments on the need for a space force prompted concerns about further destabilization of the world peace as a result of a dangerous competition, last week the NATO defense ministers at their two-day meeting in Brussels discussed and approved a new space policy for the military alliance. The policy is the first stage to designing a comprehensive and operational space strategy and the next steps are planned to be taken in the December meeting of the allies. According to the German media, NATO could by end of the year declare space an operation area. But there are a set of questions about the real NATO capabilities, the scale of using the space, and the possible response from such rivals as Russia and China. The more important question is that is stepping in this path a reaction to the Chinese and Russian space ambitions and potentials? Or is it a show of convergence with the American security strategies?

Security environment changes

Over the past 10 years that NATO designed the third stage of its strategy, the security environment has considerably changed. The US grew new concerns about Beijing’s space power when in 2007 China shot down an expired satellite with a missile that put it third in a two-member club comprised of the US and Russia. In 2012, China military also tested a new hypersonic missile named WU-14 with a 7,000 range and is thought to reach speeds between Mach 5 (3,836 mph (6,173 km/h; 1,715 m/s)) and Mach 10 (7,680 mph (12,360 km/h; 3,430 m/s)). In 2015, Beijing also sent into orbit its first remote sensing satellite by its Long March C-3 rocket.

In December 2018, Russia tested Avangard, a hypersonic missile that can move towards the target with 24,000 kilometers per hour after entering the atmosphere. Also, it tested Psiodom underwater nuclear drone that can sail to under the water to any continent. That is beside the Burevestnik cruise missile that can keep flying for days and even weeks before rocking its aim.

But the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg upon announcing the new space policy said the Western military organization’s approach is not mirroring Russia’s. “We are not seeking new arms race but at the same time we should continue to perverse deterrence and credible defense.” He continued that Russia still has time to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) and the allies will, he continued, tell Moscow of this during the upcoming NATO-Russia meeting.

NATO’s space policy

One of the major justifications of NATO to approve new space policy is to protect satellites and prevent disruption of their work. “Space is part of our daily lives. And while it can be used for peaceful purposes, it can also be used for aggression. Satellites can be jammed, hacked or weaponized,” Stoltenberg said. “Anti-satellite weapons could cripple communications. So it is important that we are vigilant and resilient — also in space.” He continued.  

The NATO notion of space threats is apparently influenced by the US security myth. Last year, the US Vice-president Mike Pence said that Russia and China are working on airborne lasers and anti-satellite missiles and the US should develop the capability to tackle such technologies. On the other side, US President Donald Trump is pressing the NATO members to increase their NATO spending to 2 percent of their GDP. At the recent NATO meeting in Brussels, an official of the alliance said that the force was concerned about the “aggressive behavior” of China and Russia. According to the Secure World Foundation, the US, China, and Russia so far tested weapons that can destroy satellites in the space.

The newest update to the report on the number of active satellites published by the Union of Concerned Scientists suggested that by April 2018 some 1980 active satellites were on orbit, showing a 13.92 percent increase compared with the year before. According to the report, there are 826 commercial, 523 state, 399 military, and 198 civilian satellites operating in the space. The US owns 803, China 204, Russia 142, Japan 56, and Britain 42 satellites. The report adds that there are 278 satellites with multiple functions.

At the present time, NATO uses space and satellites for seven purposes. Setting up contacts between military operations and missions, issuing early warnings about ballistic missile launches, showing accurate targeting spots, offering images of the targets, offering positioning services to guide the weapons and strikes, providing space for secure contacts, and supervising the space for meteorological purposes.

Still, none of these capabilities are immune to cyber and space attacks. Despite the fact that the European Union launched its own version of GPS named Galileo, which is a step towards independence from the US space services, it is still dependent on Washington when it comes to space defense.  The new NATO space policy suffers from confusion in defining the framework of space defense between the member states, a high degree of dependence on the US space strategy, and deterrence to China and Russia. With regard to its dependence on the US space strategy and the US military being in the stage of developing capabilities in the face of the hypersonic weapons, the NATO space policy at best cannot go beyond the current American potentials level. Thus, the military organization has a long way to go before it could reach a comprehensive and independent space strategy.

 

