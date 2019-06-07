Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

News

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper

Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
News

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper
Alwaght- Israeli regime's ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine's original inhabitants.

Malmab, also known as the military affairs ministry's department for "defense establishment security", has been conducting the operation for two decades, placing historic documents in concealed vaults, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.

The now-concealed documents, which contain previously accessible files sometimes even cited by researchers, cover various aspects of Israel's murky history, including its nuclear weapons program, foreign relations and the expulsion and genocide of the Palestinian people.

Yehiel Horev, who launched and headed the project until 2007, believes concealing the documents, specifically the ones related to the expulsion of 700,000 Palestinians in 1948, remembered  as "Nakba Day", is essential in avoiding further upheaval among the region's Palestinian residents.

Asked by Haaretz about the motive behind hiding previously published documents, Horev explained that the measure was taken to delegitimize studies done about the expulsion of Palestinians, denying researchers credible references to back up their claims.

“The question is whether it can do harm or not. It’s a very sensitive matter. Not everything has been published about the refugee issue, and there are all kinds of narratives. Some say there was no flight at all, only expulsion. Others say there was flight. It’s not black-and-white," he said.

'The Jewish Nazis'

Israel has asserted that the mass exodus of Palestinians, which paved the way for the formation of the regime in 1948, happened as a result of Arab politicians who had encouraged the population to leave the territory.

Concealed documents revealed by the report, however, present a different narrative, admitting that as much as 70 percent of displaced Palestinians were driven out of their lands as a direct result of "Jewish military operations."

One such document from 1948 even describes the specific causes of the exodus from specific Arab localities, making reference to the notorious Jewish Irgun and Lehi (also known as the Stern Gang) killing squads:

Ein Zeitun – “our destruction of the village”; Qeitiya – “harassment, threat of action”; Almaniya – “our action, many killed”; Tira – “friendly Jewish advice”; Al’Amarir – “after robbery and murder carried out by the breakaways”; Sumsum – “our ultimatum”; Bir Salim – “attack on the orphanage”; and Zarnuga – “conquest and expulsion.”

The Irgun and Lehi militia were most notorious for their role in the April 1948 Deir Yassin massacre, killing hundreds of villagers in a village populated by no more than 600 residents.

According to the report, among other chilling revelations describing systematic killings, looting and abuse that were later concealed by Israeli authorities, was a document describing the 1948 destruction of the Palestinian Safsaf village in 1948 where an Israeli settlement was later built upon.

“Safsaf [former Palestinian village near Safed] – 52 men were caught, tied them to one another, dug a pit and shot them. 10 were still twitching. Women came, begged for mercy. Found bodies of 6 elderly men. There were 61 bodies. 3 cases of rape, one east of from Safed, girl of 14, 4 men shot and killed. From one they cut off his fingers with a knife to take the ring,” read the document.

One concealed document detailing the Jewish expulsion operations described the raids as being comparable to "Nazi acts".

The revelations come as Israel has been facing growing international scrutiny over its occupation and abuse of Palestinians in recent years, with the Tel Aviv regime finding itself struggling to assert its legitimacy in world public opinion.

Influential pro-Zionist historian Benny Morris has predicted that Israel may disintegrate in the near future, given that it can no longer subjugate Palestinians using the openly discriminatory practices it was founded upon, given increasingly sensitive global public opinion on the matter. 

Morris, however, is known to be a staunch supporter of Israel's expulsion of Palestinians.

"A Jewish state would not have come into being without the uprooting of 700,000 Palestinians. Therefore it was necessary to uproot them. There was no choice but to expel that population," said Morris in an interview with Haaretz in 2004.

 

Tags :

Israeli Crimes

