Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court

  Monday 8 July 2019

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran’s Reciprocal Steps

Ultimatum Over: Impotent INSTEX, Iran's Reciprocal Steps As Iran's deadline to Europeans to save the nuclear deal ends Tehran begins reciprocal measures while EU-provided financial system proves non-viable.

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Britain’s Maritime Piracy: Defense Minister

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami denounced as an act of “piracy” Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, saying Tehran will not tolerate such actions.

Trump Rages at UK Envoy in US over Leaked Memos US President Donald Trump lashed out at the UK ambassador in Washington who described the White House as “incompetent” and “inept”, and said Sir Kim Darroch “has not served the UK well”.

Oman FM Talks to President Assad in Damascus Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Syrian capital on Sunday and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Trump Continues Attacks on Media, Rages at Fox News US President Donald Trump has attacked on Sunday his once-favorite network, Fox News, slamming the channel for recruiting Democrats and using "fake news" sources. He blamed the broadcaster for forgetting "people who got them there."

Nigerian Authorities Seek to Murder Sheikh Zakzaky: Son The son of Nigeria’s Muslim leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky expressed deep concerns over health condition of his 66-year-old father, who has been held in detention along with his wife since three years ago.

Iran Plans to Charge Ships Passing through Strait of Hormuz: Lawmaker An Iranian legislator revealed on Sunday a plan by the country to collect tolls from foreign ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

12 Killed as Taliban Car Bomb Hits Security Forces in Ghazni At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded Sunday in Afghanistan’s Ghazni city where Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb near an intelligence unit compound, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Iran Begins Enriching Uranium beyond Deal as Europe Misses Deadline Iran is starting to enrich uranium to a higher purity than 3.67%, as the European signatories to a 2015 agreement with Tehran miss a 60-day deadline to compensate the adverse impacts of a unilateral pullout by the US.

Turkey Transferring Foreign Terrorists to Libya: Official Turkey is transferring foreign terrorists to Libya to fight the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA), a Libyan official told the Arabic language version of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency on Saturday.

Turkey Detains 5 over Smuggling Nuclear Weapon Material Turkey has detained five people over charges of smuggling radioactive Californium, an element used in nuclear weapons and reactors. The 18.1 gram haul was found in a car.

Post-ISIS Iraq Needs Iran for Reconstruction: Ambassador Iraq’s ambassador to Iran said on Saturday his country needs its eastern neighbor’s, Iran’s, economic and technical support as it seeks to rebuild territories ravaged by ISIS terrorists while insisting that US pressure would fail to break the intimate bonds between the two neighbors.

Bomb Explodes in Iran’s Zahedan, Second Attack Foiled Iranian security forces has diffused an explosive device apparently intended to cause massive casualties in the Southeastern city of Zahedan after a homemade bomb has gone off.

14 Killed in Taliban Mortar Attack in Afghanistan’s Faryab Province At least 14 Afghan civilians have been killed and dozens injured on Friday morning when a Taliban mortar attack hit a busy market in Faryab Province.

Secret Israeli Unit Purging Documents Related to Regime’s History, Crimes: Paper Israeli regime’s ministry for military affairs reportedly has formed a secret unit tasked with concealing sensitive historical documents, with a special focus on censoring chilling revelations related to the expulsion of Palestine’s original inhabitants.

Turkey Fires Central Bank Governor amid Policy Differences with Erdogan Turkey has fired on Saturday its central bank governor and replaced him with the bank’s deputy governor amid high inflation, an economic slump, and volatility in the lira currency and high inflation

Dubai’s Ruling Family Fighting in British Court Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Dubai's billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his six wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein who has reportedly fled to the UK.

According to The Guardian, Princess Haya, the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, has fled to London and is preparing to fight her billionaire husband in court. Her defection follows previous run-away attempts by two of the sheik’s daughters.

A legal battle between the powerful, poetry-writing Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his wealthy estranged wife is leading toward a showdown in a London courtroom later this month.

The family division court case scheduled on July 30 pits the sheikh against Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and an accomplished Olympic equestrian on friendly terms with horse aficionado Queen Elizabeth II.

The hearing is expected to focus on who will have custody of their two young children now that the princess has left Dubai. She is believed to be in Britain, where she owns a gated mansion on Kensington Palace Gardens, a private street lined with some of the world's most expensive homes and cars.

The clash between Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya is the latest sign of trouble in his extended family. Last year, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, tried to flee Dubai after appearing in a 40-minute video saying she had been imprisoned on and off for several years and had been abused. Her friends say she was forcibly returned after commandos stormed a boat carrying her off the coast of India when she tried to flee the Emirates.

In 2000, another of the sheik’s 23 children, then 19-year-old Sheikha Shamsa al-Maktoum, tried to flee the family’s estate in Surrey, in Britain, but was intercepted by Emirati forces and has since allegedly been held in Dubai against her will.

The sheikh, who is the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates in addition to being the ruler of Dubai, is among the most influential figures in the Middle East. He also composes poetry, a long tradition among Gulf Arabs, and it was his own words that sparked the initial rumors that Haya had fled Dubai.

The talk started after a verified Emirati Instagram account followed by the Dubai ruler's son posted a poem last week attributed to Sheikh Mohammed. The poem, titled "You Lived and You Died," is about disloyalty, leading to speculation it is about Princess Haya.

"You betrayed the most precious trust, and your game has been revealed," the poem says. "Your time of lying is over and it doesn't matter what we were nor what you are."

The harsh words caused reverberations and speculation throughout royal circles in the Middle East and beyond.

The princess, 45, and Sheikh Mohammed, 69, were married in 2004 and have a daughter, 11, and son, 7, together. Both were educated at elite English universities and they share a love for horses.

Media reports indicate she took the children with her when she left Dubai. Under Islamic law, a woman can at least nominally retain custody of her children in a divorce. Nonetheless, decisions about schooling, travel and lifestyles of the children often remain with the father in the Middle East. Given the Dubai ruler's power, it is unlikely Princess Haya would have had a say in her children's ability to leave the UAE had she not reportedly fled with them.

Haya's half-brother is Jordan's current monarch, King Abdullah, who was pictured at her side when she wed Dubai's ruler, reportedly becoming his sixth wife.

Stylish figure

She is a former Olympic athlete who competed in equestrian show jumping in the 2000 Sydney Games, a taboo-breaking feat for women from traditional Muslim countries. Her love of sports and horse riding began early - she was just 13 when she became the first female to represent Jordan internationally in equestrian show jumping.

Haya has long stood out from other wives of Gulf Arab rulers not only because of her Jordanian royal background and Olympic ambitions, but because she was seen and photographed in public. Most rulers' wives in the Gulf are never photographed and their faces and names aren't known to the public. But Princess Haya wasn't only visible at humanitarian events, often seated front row in Dubai by her husband's side, but was a stylish fixture in glossy magazines and at prestigious equestrian events in the U.K,, like the Royal Ascot and Epsom Derby.

In a 2009 Daily Mail interview, the princess said she deliberately postponed marriage until she could meet a man "who doesn't feel he has to mold me."

She was quoted as saying, "You have to accept that you're in control of yourself but not your destiny."

The government of Dubai hasn't commented on the media reports about Princess Haya fleeing with her children to Europe.

 

UAE Dubai Haya Al Hussein Britain

