  Saturday 6 July 2019

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Shakes US state of California

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked the Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Russia Rebukes UK’s Seizure of Iranian Oil Supertanker off Gibraltar Russia slammed The Britain’s seizure of an Iran-operated supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar, calling the provocative move a deliberate step geared to further deteriorate the situation in the Middle East.

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982 Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

alwaght.com
Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure

Saturday 6 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Blames Seizure of Airports in 18th Century on Teleprompter Failure
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump blamed his confusing and ahistorical reference to soldiers seizing airports during the 18th-century Revolutionary War on a faulty teleprompter.

Washington, DC, experienced heavy rainfall and poor visibility during Trump's Fourth of July "Salute to America" celebration on National Mall. Trump made the airport-related gaffe during his speech to the crowd.

"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets' red glare, it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant," Trump said in the speech.

When asked on Friday about the gaffe, Trump said the poor weather conditions caused his teleprompter to malfunction.

"The teleprompter went out, right in the middle of that sentence, it just went out, it went kaput, and that's not a good feeling when you are standing in front of millions and millions of people on television," Trump said while talking to reporters outside the White House.

He added: "The rain knocked out the teleprompter. But no, it's not that. I knew the speech very well. I was able to do it without a teleprompter. But the teleprompter did go out. It was actually hard to look at anyway because it was rain all over it."

Neither airplanes nor airports existed in America until the early 20th century when the Wright brothers first took flight in 1903, and the world's first airport was established in College Park, Maryland, in 1909, well over a century after the revolutionaries won independence from Britain.

From Trump's comments, it was still unclear whether the airport mistake was written into the speech, or if the written speech mentioned seaports instead of airports and Trump simply misspoke.

Regardless, Trump didn't seem to be fazed by the gaffe and viewed the event as a success — even suggesting that it could bolster military recruitment.

"Despite the rain, that was just a fantastic evening ... and it was really a recruitment situation," he said. "A lot of people are going to be joining our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard."

 

