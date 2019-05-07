Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 5 July 2019

Editor's Choice

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

News

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released The secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council called for the seizure of a British oil tanker if London refuses to release the Iranian vessel it has illegally detained in Gibraltar

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the US-led NATO military alliance for the destruction of Libya, warning that the situation there was deteriorating as more and more militants are moving from Syria into the North African country.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982

Iranian Official Urges Seizure of UK Oil Vessel if Tanker Not Released

Putin Blames NATO for Libya Chaos Warns about Flow of Terrorists from Syria

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin

Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya

Taking A Minute to Walk in Iran’s Shoes

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen

Proxy War Turkey Fighting in Libya

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul

What’s Behind Claims of Anti-Saudi Attacks from Iraq?

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

What’s behind Severely-Censored Jeddah Blasts?

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

For 4th Year Saudi Barrages Bring Death, Loss to Yemeni Families on Eid

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges

Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

How NeoCon Billionaire Is Driving the Outsourcing of US Tech Jobs to Israel

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982

Friday 5 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Wants Probe into Israeli Kidnap of Its Diplomats in 1982
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the four Iranian diplomats kidnapped in Lebanon back in 1982 are still being held in the Israeli regime’s prisons, calling for pressing Tel Aviv and its sponsors to release them.

Ahmad Motevasselian, Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam and Kazem Akhavan were the four Iranian diplomats abducted “by the mercenaries of the Zionist regime in Barbara checkpoint in northern Lebanon in 1982,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the abduction.

According to the statement, evidence clearly shows that the diplomats have been handed over to Israeli regime and consequently transferred to the occupied territories, and are now held in the Zionist regime’s prisons.

“Since Lebanon was under the US-backed Israeli occupation at that time; Iran holds the Zionist regime and its sponsors legally and politically responsible for the abduction and the terrorist move,” the statement added.

It also slammed the international community and the self-proclaimed advocates of human rights for their failure to adopt any serious measure against the crime over all these years.

The Foreign Ministry appreciated the cooperation and measures taken by the Lebanese government over these years to discover the fate of the abductees, and once again called on the world to “fulfill their natural, legal and humanitarian duty to follow up the issue.”

 “The Islamic Republic once again underlines its earlier proposal that the International Committee of the Red Cross forms a fact-finding committee” to follow up the issue, it added.

It also expressed the hope that all prisoners held in the Israeli regime’s jails, especially the four Iranian abductees, will be released soon.

In September 2008, the Lebanese government sent a letter to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, in which Beirut confirmed the abduction of the Iranian diplomats in the Lebanese territory and called for UN action to pursue the case.

Israel has claimed that the Iranian diplomats were abducted by Lebanese Phalange forces and killed shortly after their abduction. The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has, however, said that it has evidence that they are still alive and in Israeli captivity.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Israeli Regime Abduction

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

40 Killed,80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya
Migrants Stranded Off Italian Coast
Hong Kong Protesters Clash with Police over China Extradition Bill
Water Crisis Puts Nine Millions at Risk in Indias Sixth-Biggest City,Chennai
40 Killed,80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya

40 Killed,80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya

French Yellow Vests Face Tear Gas in 33rd Saturday of Protests
Death Toll from Flooding in Russias Irkusk Region Reaches 12
Libyas Government of National Accord Found US Missiles at Haftar Forces Base
Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed