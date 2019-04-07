Proxy War Turkey Fighting in Libya

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 5 July 2019

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Proxy War Turkey Fighting in Libya

Thursday 4 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Proxy War Turkey Fighting in Libya

Alwaght- In addition to the home troubles it has been grappling with over the past few years Libya now faces problems that are caused by actors out of its borders. One of the main challenges the North African nation is countering is the foreign players’ competition in this country that escalates the tensions and even results in war and bloodshed.

That is why we see stances taken by the regional and international countries. For example, since a couple of months ago, Turkey has been closely following the Turkish developments. Ankara has been serious in pursuing Libya’s developments to an extent that it deployed a warship to the Mediterranean Sea close to the Libyan territorial waters.

Deployment of the naval vessel did not go easy for the Turkish government. Libyan sources suggest that a couple of the crew of the ship were abducted by the forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) which is commanded by General Khalifa Haftar, a remain of the former Libyan regime who now pushes against the internationally-recognized government in the country. Recently, the Turkish foreign ministry published a statement saying that six Turkish citizens were abducted by the forces operating under Haftar. They were released after Ankara warned to launch strikes on the Haftar-led militias, however.

It seems that now the main force countering the Turkish presence in Libya is the LNA. Over the past three years, Haftar seized much of eastern Libya as he in June 2018 launched a push to capture the capital Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA) that has a considerable international backing. It was this operation towards the capital that triggered the Turkish decision to dispatch its naval vessel to the Libya waters.

But Turkey-Haftar confrontation is not all of the Libyan story. There is a proxy encounter underway in Libya. While Turkey voiced its support to the UN-recognized government in the country’s west, some countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt are backing the militias of Haftar in the east. So, the confrontation between Turkey and Haftar falls in a broader competition in which on the one side stands Ankara and the other side stands Riyadh-led Arab camp.

Turkey’s rivals are extremely worried about its deepening of influence in Libya and accuse the Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan of pushing towards the revival of the Ottoman Empire in the region. Turkey accuses them of destabilizing the already war-ravaged nation by supporting the pro-power ambitions of Haftar while Libya over the past few years has been the destination to the Turkish products and huge investment.

Libya is significant for Turkey from a set of aspects. The country is in the center of North Africa and a neighbor to Egypt and Algeria. Ankara leaders are hopeful that through garnering a toehold in Libya through advocacy to the Tripoli-based administration they can watch the developments in both Egypt and Algeria. As it is clear, Turkey sustained damages to its interest and regional policies as a result of the military coup of 2013 led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt who is now the president there. Now, the Turkish strategists find a new way back to North Africa via Libya.

Supporting the Tripoli-based administration in the face of the Tobruk-based power seekers echoes the scenario applied to Syria. Now arming the Libyan government is reminiscent of the arming of the Syrian opposition by the weapons convoys arriving into Syria through Turkey. Erdogan himself ordered clearance of the arms-loaded trucks crossing the border into Syria under the supervision of the Turkish intelligence agency. Now, he is stepping up his arms support to the Tripoli administration. Sending arms to Libya will also help a fledgling Turkish arms industry. Reports suggest that this year Turkey’s arms exports grew 14 percent, signaling that the country will transform into a major arms supplier in the coming years.

Additionally, Libya has been of economic importance over the past few years. In addition to being an appropriate consumption market for the Turkish goods, Libya is hosting Turkey’s contractors within a broad business partnership.

Turkey sends Libya clothing, medicine, cement, steel, construction material, and other products and buys from it worth of $300 million a year oil, gold, and other metals. Furthermore, Turkey benefits from the Libyan tourists coming to visit its attractions. Figures show that between 150,000 and 200,000 Libyan tourists annually travel to Turkey.

So, Libya provides Turkey with a political and economic influence opportunity. Hit by back-to-back defeats in the regional policy including in the Syria and Egyptian cases, Erdogan and other ruling Justice and Development Party leaders cannot withstand another defeat this time in Libya. That is why they take pains to put the brakes on the advances of Haftar who is apparently a proxy actor playing for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

Turkey’s sensitivity doubled particularly after President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, a close ally to Ankara and assisting its pro-Muslim Brotherhood agenda in the region, was ousted from his three-decade rule by a military coup in April that followed popular protests calling him to step down amid accusations of corruption and authoritarianism. The Sudanese political situation is largely hazy and Erdogan does not want to fall behind in a fierce regional competition.

On the opposite side, Haftar’s military ambitions give the UAE and Saudi Arabia a big chance to easily block the Turkish way of influence in North Africa. For the Saudi-Egyptian-Emirati triangle, support to Haftar-led militias is a vital measure to check the Ankara’s push for a foothold in North Africa and mainly Libya.

 

