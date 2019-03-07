What Does Iraqi PM’s Executive Order on PMF Mean?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

ICC Prosecutor Calls for Probe into Crimes Committed against Rohingya

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal probe of crimes against humanity committed by the Myanmarese Buddhist regime against the Rohingya Muslims.

Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

40 Killed, 80 Injured as Airstrike Hits Migrant Detention Center in Libya An airstrike struck a detention facility for illegal migrants in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday killing at least forty people and injuring 80 others.

Putin Orders Probe into Submarine Fire that Killed 14 Sailors Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into a fatal incident on board of a Russian deep sea research vehicle near the Arctic that claimed lives of fourteen Russian sailors.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

alwaght.com
What Does Iraqi PM’s Executive Order on PMF Mean?

Wednesday 3 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Iraqi PM’s Executive Order on PMF Mean?

Alwaght- On Monday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a special executive order to organize the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic). The order has come with support from a wide range of figures, groups, and political alliances. The move has come under focus as it comes along with a set of regional developments including the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region between the US and Iran and the American claims that the drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility a month ago originated from Iraq not from Yemen as it was widely believed.

Integrating or maintaining PMF’s identity?

With regard to the debate about the future role of the PMF in the country’s military, security, and political equations, the first question is about keeping its identity as an independent entity or merging it into the army. According to the first section of the order, Hashd al-Shaabi is an inseparable part of the Iraqi armed forces. So anything applicable to the armed forces is applicable to the voluntary force. Furthermore, all of the PMF units are under the command of the commander-in-chief and act in accordance with the laws approved by the lawmakers in the parliament. This section, which is the most brazen of all about the future of the PMF, practically recognizes the PMF as part of the structure of the Iraqi armed forces with its commander directly appointed by the commander-in-chief— a post currently PM holds according to the national constitution.     

This statement not only will not undermine the PMF as a force protecting the nation’s security and integrity during the fierce fight against the ISIS terrorist group but also in practice legitimizes the force and gives it the right to receive training as well as security, intelligence, and logistical support. In fact, the PMF’s identity that defines it as a sequel to the Islamic resistance axis in the region will be officially accepted by Iraq’s political and military institutions.

Abdul Mahdi government’s goals

There are different views on why the Iraqi Premier’s order has coincided with the sequence of home and regional developments. One view suggests that the US pressures on Baghdad to disband the PMF have left an impact finally. The recent White House accusations of the PMF’d attacks on the Saudi oil terminal and pipeline serve a pressure campaign in work for over a year to push to the sidelines the effective force that was founded in opposition to the ISIS in 2014, the year marking rise of the terrorist group in Iraq starting with capture of Mosul in a sweeping operation.

Abdul Mahdi’s receiving influence from the American pressures can be tracked somehow but this is not quite extreme in the way of his siding with the White House’s interests and ambitions. Rather, certainly he has moved against the American wishes. In fact, recognizing the force as part of the Iraqi armed forces will close the way to any future American military and economic actions against the voluntary force and make them actions against the armed forces and interests of an independent country and thus the Iraqi government can take measures in response within the framework of the United Nations. The fifth section of the executive order notes that the military camps hosting the PMF are treated similar to those hosting the Iraqi armed forces, meaning that the military camps will be covered by the war rules approved within the framework of the nation’s armed forces. This comes while over the past year, the US has taken various measures against the force, from directly attacking it to adding some of its units to its terror blacklist.

Additionally, the PM’s order asserts that the arms will be exclusive to the armed forces operating under the government. This is a move to counter a plan by the Americans to set up a tribal force, dubbed “sahwa”, comprised of the tribes living in the desert area of Iraq that shares borders with Syria. Sahwa forces were founded during the occupation years and assisted the US army in its fight against Al-Qaeda terrorists. Now Washington eyes reviving the force to cut off a security belt of the Axis of Resistance, which includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, we should not forget that the major alliances forming Abdul Mahdi’s cabinet, namely the Kurds, Shiites, and Sunnis, have thrown their weight behind the Abdu Mahdi’s decision. This is indicative of Premier’s attempt to realize his election promise to adopt a national approach in the decision-making process. So, the current internal and regional conditions allow for an arrangement of the status of the Popular Mobilization Forces in a way quite accordant with the Iraqi people’s interests and satisfactory to all. 

 

