Violent Protest Erupt in Israeli Regime over Police Shooting of Ethiopian Teen

Alwaght- Violent protests erupted across Israeli regime in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim.

More than 47 police officers have been injured in clashes and 60 people were arrested who were blocking main highways.

The mass protests on Tuesday resulted in heavy traffic jams across the regime. The protesters also burned tires and threw stones at police officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

"The protests transformed into violent and uncontrolled riots … A total of 47 police officers have been injured, 60 protesters have been detained", the police statement said on late Tuesday.

The riots hit the cities of Haifa, Hadera, Petah Tikva, Ashdod, Netivot, Kiryat Malakhi, and al-Quds (Jerusalem).

About 130,000 Ethiopians live in Israeli regime. They often complain of discrimination and excessive police violence.