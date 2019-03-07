Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

Alwaght- China says Iran's decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration's trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

“We have emphasized on many previous occasions that the US’s maximum pressure is the root cause of the current fraught tensions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, AFP reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday announced that Tehran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production in line with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It came as part of Tehran’s countermeasures in response to Washington’s departure from the deal last May as well as the failure of the remaining signatories — France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China — to meet their obligations under the agreement.

Tehran initiated its countermeasures in May, the anniversary of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 accord. It said it was taking the retaliatory measures to prompt the deal’s European partners to stop throwing only verbal support behind the accord, and actually safeguard Iran’s business interests in the face of the sanctions that the US reinstated on Iran following its withdrawal — something that the JCPOA obliges them to do.

Iran says its reactions fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

Geng added that “China regrets the measures taken by Iran,” but at the same time called on “all parties to view this from a long-term and overall perspective, exercise restraint, and uphold the JCPOA together so that there won’t be further escalation in the tense situation.”

Russia urges Europe to fulfill JCPOA commitments

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Europe to honor its responsibilities to help save the deal.

“I would very much want our European colleagues to understand the full measure of their responsibility for preserving” the JCPOA,” Lavrov, adding that the European parties should “safeguard Iran’s economic interests” and help it sell its oil, a main target of US sanctions.

He also called on Tehran “to show sangfroid.”

France, however, took a cautionary tone, with President Emmanuel Macron calling on Iran to “immediately” diminish its enriched uranium reserves.

Macron added that he had “noted with concern” Tehran’s surpassing of the limit.

 

 

