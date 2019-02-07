What’s Behind Claims of Anti-Saudi Attacks from Iraq?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting?

Was Interest in Peace behind Trump’s Kim Meeting? The US President met North Korea’s leader on Saturday amid nuclear standoff and as US elections campaign officially launches.

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

US Pressure Policy Resulted in Iran Nuclear Deal Breach: China

China says Iran’s decision to reduce more of its commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was result of US administration’s trademark policy of “maximum pressure”.

27 Killed after Heavy Rains in India At least 27 people have been killed in India on Tuesday when Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in the financial capital Mumbai, prompting officials to shut schools and offices.

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

alwaght.com
What’s Behind Claims of Anti-Saudi Attacks from Iraq?

What's Behind Claims of Anti-Saudi Attacks from Iraq?

Alwaght- Recently, Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the US State Department, reported that an attack on Saudi oil facilities and oil pipelines originated in Iraq, not Yemen.

The media also reported that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and told him that he held evidence that documented Iraqi groups had hands in attacks on an oil terminal operated by the Saudi oil giant Aramco. Pompeo further told the PM that a number of drones which took off from Jurf Sakhar region that is only 60 kilometers away from the capital Baghdad were used in the operation.

The controversial claim was met with reaction from the Iraqi officials. PM Abdul Mahdi who is also the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces asked for documents vindicating what the top US diplomat said. The Iraqi PM, citing the Iraqi intelligence and aviation sources which denied the American claims, said that if such aircraft were sent from Iraq, they had to fly 975 kilometers to the attack site. This is while only 600 kilometers of flight is needed to carry out the same operation from Yemen.

The reasoning of the Iraqi PM came along a statement published by Ansarullah movement of Yemen that rejected Pompeo’s allegations and called on Washington to release its documents.

Ansarullah movement, the leading resistance force in Yemen in the face of the Saudi-led Arab aggression, over the four years of the Saudi and Emirati bombing campaign and land assaults proved to have the capability to launch retaliatory strikes deep into the Saudi territory using missiles and unmanned aircrafts. Only in the past few weeks, Ansarullah’s drones evaded the much-vaunted and expensive air defenses and detection systems in Saudi Arabia to launch missile raids on various Saudi sites including airports. Saudi Arabia had to hold the Arab League, Islamic Cooperation Organization, and (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Organization conferences in the city of Mecca as it was sure that Ansarullah will not attack the sacred city.

Back to Washington’s claims, what is the objective behind the American allegations regarding Iraqi groups’ hands in the anti-Saudi attacks?

Fueling tensions between Iraqi people and government

The fact that with existence of a united and secure Iraq with an efficient government there will be left no justification for the American military presence in Iraq has motivated the American administration to embark on a new path regarding Iraq: sowing ethnic, religious, and political division to run Washington’s policies towards Iraq. This issue can be understood well if we know that the American claims come at a time when Abdul Mahdi recently managed, after months of standoff, to add the four remaining ministers to his cabinet as the political parties reached a consensus.

On the other hand, Washington under President Donald Trump put the heaviest pressure on the Axis of Resistance, an alliance led by Iran and comprised of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen resisting the Western overbearing policies, in the region. The pressure mainly comes to materialize the Arab-Israeli normalization. The role of the Iraqi popular forces, which were a vital military instrument in the Iraqi combat against the ISIS terrorist group, presents a fundamental challenge to the American short and long-term interests in Iraq. So, while part of Iraq’s society is optimistic to see improved ties between Baghdad and Riyadh through joint investment and security cooperation, the US claims against the popular forces are meant to direct negative sentiments against them among the public. The Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah force is located in a region from where the US says the group launched the attacks on the Saudi territory.

Covering up the big defeat in Yemen

Yet another reason why Pompeo linked the raids on Saudi oil facility to the Iraqi groups is an attempt to launch a psychological war to assist Saudi Arabia in its regional cases. The battleground realities signal a shift of the war equations in favor of Yemen in the coming few months. Yemen’s advances in arming its forces with new missiles and drones that can deal painful blows to the Arab coalition’s military, industrial, and oil facilities have shattered Saudi coalition and its allies’ calculations about the future of Yemen war. The airstrikes on Aramco, the main Saudi Arabian source of income, sent a clear signal to Riyadh leaders about Yemen’s resolve to hit back.

In the initial reactions to the attack on an oil pipeline carrying oil from the east to the west of the country, Saudi officials in an attempt to justify a failure of their air defenses to detect the aircraft said that the drones took off from Qatif, a city with a Shiite majority in the Eastern Province.

Some analysts argue that Washington is rushing to prevent damage to the credit of its air defense system Patriot by attributing the attacks to parties other than Yemen’s Ansarullah. Yemeni media and government sources dismissed Trump administration’s claims as an effort to underrate the Yemeni operations. Ansarullah said that Yemen does not need anybody to attack on its behalf.

However, not only the US accusation fails to help Saudi Arabia get out of the Yemeni war quagmire but also the Yemeni forces are now further provoked to inflict even harder blows on the aggression countries. Over the past few weeks, Yemeni officials warned that if the Arab parties decline to halt their bombardment on the Yemeni cities, they will launch more missile and drone assaults on their cities. Four years of war on Yemen has so far displaced millions of civilians and killed and injured thousands. Saudi Arabia started its devastating bombing campaign in March 2015 under the pretext of reinstating President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia after resigning on the heels of a popular revolution.

 

