Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

  Tuesday 2 July 2019

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan

Russia’s S 400 to Arrive in Turkey in 10 Days: President Erdogan The first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system to turkey would take place within 10 days, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday a day after he said there would be no US sanctions over the deal.

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia

Iran’s Breaching Enriched Uranium Limit Result of US Moves: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday Iran’s surpassing the 300-kilogram limit on its low-enriched uranium production came only as a consequence of the United States’ moves to betray its commitments to the Islamic Republic.

Turkey Stockpiles US-Made Weapon’s Parts ahead of Sanctions: Report Turkey reportedly is stockpiling spare parts for US-made weapons preparing for possible sanctions by the United States against the country over its purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Israeli Regime’s FM Visits UAE as Bid to Normalize with Arabs Israeli regime’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a number of Persian Gulf Arab governments are disclosing their clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv following years of secretive contacts.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

Monday 1 July 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrain’s Foreign Policy Hostage to Regime-Centered Security Agenda

Hamas Calls for Cancellation of Bahrain Conference, Rebukes Normalization of Ties with Israel

Goals, Challenges of Palestine Economic Summit in Bahrain

Alwaght- After months of waiting for Washington to unveil what it calls “the deal of the century” regarding Palestine, last week the global attention went to an “economic workshop” linked to Trump’s initiative held in Bahrain. But as it was expected, the sensitivity across the Muslim world to the Palestinian cause and the Israeli occupation and atrocities drew strong backlash against Bahraini rulers as Bahrain’s hosting of an event was meant to prepare the ground for implementation of the deal of the century. The anger with Al Khalifa’s “treasonous” move was so severe in Iraq for example that furious protestors stormed the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad and planted Palestine’s flag atop its building.

Normally, the foreign policy of the countries is determined by the way of definition of the national interests. As Hans Morgenthau, a theorist of international politics of the twentieth century, puts it the national interests are that group of interests on which the states in a specific period of time and with regard to the political, economic, and cultural conditions design their foreign policy in their relations with other countries. Now the question is that what goal has driven Bahrain leaders to host such a heavily-disparaged meeting?

Three reasons motivate countries to host international conferences. First, the countries seek to get some weight and influence in an important international case. This serves an aim to channel the course of developments regarding the case in accordance with their foreign policy objectives. For example, the US over the past decades played as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute as part of its West Asia foreign policy.

Second, the countries are motivated to host the international conferences by a hope to gain international prestige. International prestige is the respect and credibility a country builds for itself on the international stage and among global actors. The countries go through a set of ways to be regarded as respectable states on the world arena.

And the third factor is an attempt to win the public opinion’s positive view at home and abroad. After all, at the present time, the public is the most important factor affecting the decision making process of the states, as the governments can no more rely on traditional inter-government exchanges for their relations. This factor abroad serves to easily pursue a state’s foreign policy and internally serves to build legitimacy and acceptance among the public.

Returning to Bahrain’s hosting of a Trump initiative-related investment workshop, we can conclude that Manama has failed to gain any of the above-mentioned goals by hosting the meeting. Palestinian groups and many Arab nations unanimously and strongly rejected the preparations for the deal of the century. Not only Manama made no gains to influence the Palestinian cause but also presently the Palestinian people put Bahrain’s Al Khalifa in the ranks of their enemies and a betrayer of their seven-decade cause.

When it comes to the intention to promote their prestige, the Bahraini rulers failed to make any difference mainly because the US President Donald Trump’s deal does not have the least international support and the powerful players and the UN reject it. They not only challenge the claim that it brings peace to the already-volatile region but also they argue it will fuel the tensions and insecurity and even can pose risks to world peace. So, Bahrain’s siding with the project does not bring it any credit.

Furthermore, the Muslim world and even Bahrain’s public are firmly against compromising plans like the deal of the century that effectively damage the Palestinians’ rights and pave the way for Arab diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime. Hosting an anti-Palestinian workshop by Bahrain while Manama regime intensified the crackdown on any free comment on the event by own people only further blackened the regime’s image in the eyes of regional and own people.

So, the conclusion is that the Bahraini regime, which like many other authoritarian rules prioritizes repression to save its own power not people’s contentment, only eyes foreign support— like that of Saudi Arabia that is the main reason why so far the Bahraini uprising failed to catch its goals—behind its hosting Palestine investment gathering.

Now, the regime of Bahrain is the key stooge of the Americans and Israelis in pressing for a diplomatic thaw between the Arab states and Tel Aviv. The effort will certainly erode the pillars of the rule of Al Khalifa over time and paint the ruling family in the eyes of the regional and home people as mercenaries who are tasked with implementing the foreign agenda instead of genuinely following the national interests. At the end of the road, the popular power in the region which stems from the regional developments will challenge regimes majorly taking their strength from dependence on foreign powers.

Bahrain Al Khalifa Palestinian Cause US

