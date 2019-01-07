Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul

Alwaght- A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital's diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

The bomb hit as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters. At least 10 killed, 68 injured, windows rattled, smoke were sent billowing.

The injured were taken to hospital and ambulances were still transferring more, authorities said on Monday.

Afghan security forces were battling gunmen who had forced their way into a building after a bomb-laden truck exploded near a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defense.

A government security official said at least three gunmen entered the building after the explosives were detonated near the ministry's engineering and logistics department.

In the previous round of US-Taliban peace talks earlier this year, the two sides “agreed in draft” on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for a Taliban guarantee that its elements would not attack US forces.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of the global war on terror. Some 18 years on, the Taliban have only boosted their presence across the country, and Washington is seeking truce with the militants.