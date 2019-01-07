Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors

Alwaght- Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present. Twitter put the pieces together and rumors of Bolton’s impending sacking from the Trump administration began to circulate.

As Trump’s National Security Advisor, Bolton was supposed to have the president’s ear before, during, and after his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un along the demilitarized line, where Trump became the first sitting American president to ever step foot in North Korea. However, Bolton was nowhere to be seen during Sunday’s impromptu summit, and was instead dispatched to Mongolia to talk security with Mongolian State Secretary Davaasuren Damdinsuren.

Apparently, Trump was trying to keep Bolton far away from Korea at a time the White House was attempting to repair the damage from the failed Hanoi summit. But the official US party included Tucker Carlson, a Fox News talkshow host, who is Trump’s principal channel to the non-interventionist section of his far-right base.

Bolton’s presence would likely have soured the amicable mood in Korea. Pyongyang has described the adviser as “dim sighted,” “human scum,” and a “bloodsucker.” Bolton has also been accused of torpedoing this year’s Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim, by suggesting beforehand that Korean denuclearization could follow the “Libya model” – a model that saw Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi overthrown and murdered seven years after agreeing to denuclearize.

Last week Trump said during a Meet the Press interview while discussing Iran: “John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him he'd take on the whole world at one time, okay?”