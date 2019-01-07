Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Dozens Killed, Injured after Taliban Bomb Attack in Kabul

A powerful blast rocked Afghan capital’s diplomatic district early Monday leaving dozens casualties. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for explosion.

Bolton’s Absence from Trump-Kim Meeting Triggers His Explosion Rumors Enthusiastic war designer John Bolton was absent from The President Trump’s team during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson was present

Turkish Drone Downed , Turks Arrest Arrested in Libya: Haftar’s Forces Forces loyal to Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar claimed on Sunday they have downed a Turkish drone in Tripoli and arrested two Turkish nationals arrested after the two sides exchanged severe warnings.

Lebanese Minister Escapes Assassination; 2 Aids Killed Two aids of Lebanon’s minister of refugee affairs were killed in an “assassination attempt” against Saleh al-Gharib who survived the ambush.

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports in Jizan, Asir Yemeni forces have launched a string of airstrikes at Saudi military positions in the kingdom’s southern regions in retaliation for the West-backed regime’s aggression against their country.

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Push to Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque Goes Mainstream in Israeli Regime

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner

South African Sisters Describe Detention in Saudi

Why Was G20 Summit Unsuccessful?

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman

Taliban Prisoners Release, Little Ray of Hope for Peace

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
alwaght.com
Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child

Israeli Attack on Syria Kills Several Civilians, Including 1 Child

Explosions seen near Damascus on July 1 2019. Israeli regime’s jets hit targets in Damascus and Homs (Screencapture/Twitter)

Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Alwaght- Several Syrian civilians, including a kid, have been killed on Sunday night when Israeli regimes warplanes fired missiles into the war-torn country.

Syria's official news agency SANA put the number of victims at four. Many others have also been injured in the latest Israeli aggression against Syrian nation.

The Syrian air defense earlier said its forces had shot down three missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on Sunday night from Lebanese airspace towards some Syrian sites.

SANA quoted a military source as saying that the aggression targeted military sites in Homs and the suburbs of Damascus. 

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also claimed that the strikes had targeted a research center and a military airport west of the city of Homs.

Following the explosions near Damascus, Israeli jet fighters reportedly flied at low altitudes in the Lebanese airspace.

The Israeli regime launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time. Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

Tel Aviv used to be very careful with its operations over Syria after Russia equipped Damascus with the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles in October 2018.

However, US President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognize the “Israeli sovereignty” over the Syrian territories of Golan Heights has seemingly emboldened Tel Aviv to launch new aggression on the Arab country.

 

Syria Israeli Crimes

