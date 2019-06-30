Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 30 June 2019

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu

Israeli Security Summit A Failure to Netanyahu Representative from Washington, Moscow, and Tel Aviv discussed Syria amid apparent division.

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs

Israeli Regime Detains Palestinian Minister of Al-Quds Affairs

Israeli regime arrested Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi during a raid on his home in the occupied city

Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Russia To Reciprocate Further US Sanctions: Putin President Vladimir Putin said Russia seeks improved relations with the US but has warned that Moscow will take countermeasures if Washington imposes more sanctions

Iran Not Satisfied with Vienna Talks on Nuclear Deal: Official Vienna talks on 2015 nuclear deal has not met the demands of the Iran’s demand the Islamic Republic’s deputy foreign minister said

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports in Jizan, Asir Yemeni forces have launched a string of airstrikes at Saudi military positions in the kingdom’s southern regions in retaliation for the West-backed regime’s aggression against their country.

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law said Washington’s upcoming deal on Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone

Sunday 30 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Meets North Korea’s Leader at Demilitarized Zone
Alwaght- Leaders of the US and North Korea have met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

During a brief outdoors meeting on Sunday, Donald Trump stepped over the demarcation line into North Korean territory and Kim Jong Un into South Korean territory, marking historic firsts.

“This is my honor. I didn’t expect it. Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump said.

Kim, for his part, said, “President Trump just crossed… became first US president to visit our country. This is an expression of his willingness to eliminate the aggression of the past and open a new future.”

Trump also said that “a lot of positive things are happening… we met and we liked each other from day one. And that’s very important.”

“We’re going to go and talk for a while,” the US president said before the two headed back into the South for follow-up discussions.

Trump also said that he invited Kim Jong-un to visit the US “when the time is right.”

Trump was touring the DMZ accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday ahead of the meeting.

A day earlier, he joined a press conference with Moon, saying he had sent out a last-minute invitation to Kim for the meeting over Twitter toward the end of his trip to the South.

“I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much. I look forward to seeing him. We’ve developed a very good relationship,” Trump told the presser.

Against a backdrop of sheer hostility, marked by fiery exchanges between the two, Trump suddenly opened up to Kim last year and began voicing hope about the quality of potential relations between their countries.

The two heads of state met for the first time in Singapore last year on Washington’s initiative, with a view to enabling the North’s denuclearization.

They met for a second summit in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, in February. But that summit abruptly ended over disagreements on mutual compromises.

Subsequent working-level talks also effectively snagged.

However, a recent exchange of affable messages between the leaders of the two countries again raised hopes for the revival of talks.

The US has over the years imposed or spearheaded rounds of sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

Washington now demands that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons entirely before the sanctions are lifted; Pyongyang insists on a step-by-step approach that would include verifiable American commitment to end its massive military presence near its territorial waters.

 

US Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un

