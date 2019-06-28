Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 28 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

News

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports in Jizan, Asir Yemeni forces have launched a string of airstrikes at Saudi military positions in the kingdom’s southern regions in retaliation for the West-backed regime’s aggression against their country.

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law said Washington’s upcoming deal on Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

What Are Goals behind Kuwait Emir’s Iraq Visit?

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

How NeoCon Billionaire Is Driving the Outsourcing of US Tech Jobs to Israel

Trump Mocks London Mayor

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology

Friday 28 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Putin said on Wednesday that liberals “cannot simply dictate anything to anyone just like they have been attempting to do over the recent decades.”

He explained that the liberal idea had “outlived its purpose” as the public in Europe turned against immigration, open borders and multiculturalism.

Putin made the remarks in a clear indication to European far-right leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy’s hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and US President Donald Trump.

“So, the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population,” he added.

The Russian leader said liberalism has been used as an ideological force in the West which he chastised for promoting homosexuality and gender fluidity.

“Traditional values are more stable and more important for millions of people than this liberal idea, which, in my opinion, is really ceasing to exist,” Putin said.

EU President Donald Tusk on Friday hit back at his Russian counterpart in unusually undiplomatic language, saying he "strongly disagreed" with Putin. 

"What I find really obsolete are authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs, even if sometimes they may seem effective,” he said in the Japanese city of Osaka where he is for a meeting of the Group of 20 nations.

Relations between Moscow and the West have deteriorated since 2014, when Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum where more than 90 percent of participants voted in favor of the move. The West brands the reunification as annexation of Ukrainian land by Russia.

In siding with Ukraine, the EU, and some other Western countries have followed Washington's lead in leveling several rounds of sanctions against the Moscow.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Putin Liberalism

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan
Syrian Yazidi Women Return to Normal Life in Sinjar,After ISIS Terrorists
19 Million Yemeni Children Suffer Malnutrition,Illness
Some 71 Million People Forcibly Displaced in 2018:UN
Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan

Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan

Palestinians Rally to Condemn US-Led Bahrain Conference in Ramallah
Peace with Iran Demonstrations in Front of White House
New Russian S-500 ‘Prometheus’ Can Hit Targets in Space
French Yellow Vests Protests Enter 32nd Week