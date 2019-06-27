Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 28 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

News

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed large numbers of troops from Yemen where it has been involved in a bloody aggression spearheaded by Saudi Arabia since 2015

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, spiritual leader of Nigerian Shiites who has been imprisoned for four years now, is said to have been held in jail, according to doctors who found high levels of toxic substance in his blood.

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes liberalism has “become obsolete” and has harshly criticized the West for trying to “dictate” its ideology to the world

Neither US, Nor Any Other Would Dare to Attack Iran: Senior Commander No country would dare to stage an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a senior commander of the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports in Jizan, Asir Yemeni forces have launched a string of airstrikes at Saudi military positions in the kingdom’s southern regions in retaliation for the West-backed regime’s aggression against their country.

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law said Washington’s upcoming deal on Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE Withdraws ’Large’ Number of Forces from Yemen

Top Nigerian Cleric Health Deteriorates in Prison: Doctors

Russian President Blames West for Trying to ’Dictate’ Ideology

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

What Are Goals behind Kuwait Emir’s Iraq Visit?

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih

Erdogan’s Istanbul Loss: Big Warning But Not Tragic

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

How NeoCon Billionaire Is Driving the Outsourcing of US Tech Jobs to Israel

Trump Mocks London Mayor

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Thursday 27 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Desperate US Expands Iran’s Sanctions Range

Related Content

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Trump will Learn Iranians Never Submit to Pressure: Zarif

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump on Monday announced new sanctions targeting the office of Iran’s Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and 8 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders. Shortly after, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif will also be put on sanctions list later this week.

Symbolic sanctions

Having in mind that the US earlier this year added to its terror list the IRGC, now introducing sanctions on the commanders of five naval areas of the Iranian military is clearly symbolic and a politically-motivated measure. Jarret Blanc, a senior fellow in geoeconomics and strategy at Carnegie Institute, said recently in a comment that the world experts agree that the new anti-Iranian sanctions are largely symbolic. Symbolism can be an effective instrument on the international arena but not when it carries foolish messages.

Political sanctions come by a set of motivations.

1. To attract the financial sources of its allies in the region, the US purports to be ready for military action against Iran. Shortly after a rocket attack on Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the US embassy is located, Trump posted a tweet accusing Iran of standing behind the attack and threatening it with destruction. A short time after attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea, Trump did the same against Tehran. However, after Iran’s shooting down of the Global Hawk drone, the US confusion became even clearer to its regional pro-war allies. To recover the damaged face, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his visit to India and traveled to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Douglas Pando, a senior researcher in Cato Institute, told Aljazeera that Saudi Arabia and the UAE expected the US to be tough on Iran after the drone downing. They asked Washington to confront Iran militarily in the behalf of them. So, they are unhappy with calling off the so-called anti-Iranian strikes. Pompeo trip aimed at placating them. Along with Pompeo’s visit, the White House announced a new range of anti-Iranian sanctions in a bid to satisfy the Arab leaders. Pompeo himself in a tweet said that the trip was intended to assure the allies of continued strategic alliance.

2. Trump’s second goal is to arouse the ire of the Iranian decision makers so that he can take advantage of their possible mistakes to build an international alliance against Tehran. After the downing of the drone inside the Iranian airspace and finding its remains in Iran’s territorial waters, the US insisted that the incident took place off the Iranian airspace and took Iran case to the United Nations Security Council. But Washington failed to set up an international alliance surrounding its argument. Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s national security council secretary general, on Tuesday said that Moscow has evidence that the downed drone entered Iran’s airspace. So, the US eyes an Iranian mistake so that it can build an international coalition to shoulder the costs of confrontation with Iran. During his visit to the region, Pompeo said that Washington seeks an alliance beyond Persian Gulf Arab states to cover European and Asian states.

3. The White House thought it could unveil details of the “deal of the century” on Palestine after the holy month of Ramadan. So, it unleashed the severest ever sanctions on Iran from April 22. It then on May 2 banned Iran’s steel and aluminum exports while it was seeking to maintain controlled tensions in the region. It continued the wave of sanctions by restricting Iran’s petrochemicals. This included a ban on Persian Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Company and 39 of its subsidiaries on June 8. By these sanctions, Trump administration, in fact, went beyond a climactic point in its anti-Iranian embargo.

Consequences of contradictory policies

The dissonance in the US administration is indicated by the contradictory tweets and remarks of Trump, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Politico Magazine website has recently said that the maximum pressure campaign against Tehran has widened the gaps between the top foreign policy men Pompeo and Bolton. Bolton insists on regime change in Iran while Pompeo wants renegotiating the nuclear deal, as well as other cases like Tehran’s regional role.

Susan Rice, the former national security advisor under Barack Obama, suggests that Trump in order to move out of this situation he has to push aside his warlike advisor and Secretary of State. She adds that Trump’s miscalculations and wrong policies did not lead to the collapse of Iran’s economy. Despite the fact, she adds, that the Iranian economy has experienced negative growth, it still keeps its stability. This is while the US has consumed all of its key play cards against Iran. A professor of European studies at the University of Hong Kong notes that in the US there is a feeling that Iran only yields to negotiations under strength. But the Europeans understand that in a condition of force and blackmailing Iran will never negotiate.

On the other hand, the US last week officially launched the 2020 presidential election campaigns. The American public will not stand any new conflict, even a limited one. So, any confrontation with Iran will lead to his loss of votes.

Possible sanctions on FM Zarif

Smart policies and comments by the Iranian foreign ministry have angered the Israeli regime and Arab allies of the US. After a string of tweets mentioning B-Team– referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, and Mohammed bin Zayed by Zarif, attacks on him considerably hiked. The Israeli foreign ministry’s Farsi account on Twitter stepped up its anti-Zarif posts recently, although it faces pessimistic responses as comments to its propaganda spread. The UAE foreign ministry, too, has recently stepped up its attacks on the Iranian foreign policy chief. So, sanctioning Zarif may come to appease Washington’s allies. Samantha Murphy Kelly argues that restrictions on Zarif only destroy the chances of diplomacy.

The US is yet to make it clear how it wants to introduce sanctions on Zarif. A ban against Venezuela’s foreign minister restricted his diplomatic movement to New York. This is against the international law and recognized rights for diplomats who have absolute immunity to any ban. Only when a country is subjected to chapter 7 of the UN charter, foreign countries can put its diplomats under a ban, on the condition that other UN Security Council members join them.

Restrictions on a foreign diplomat can disrupt his freedom of interaction with international institutions. In this case, a response to the Washington ban is likely by the UN members. If the US denies Zarif entry, the UN can hold its sessions in another country in reaction. For example, when President Donald Reagan of the US in 1988 canceled an entry visa issued to Palestinian Liberation Organization head Yasser Arafat, the UN General Assembly changed the place of its meeting in protest.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US Sanctions Zarif Threats Tensions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan
Syrian Yazidi Women Return to Normal Life in Sinjar,After ISIS Terrorists
19 Million Yemeni Children Suffer Malnutrition,Illness
Some 71 Million People Forcibly Displaced in 2018:UN
Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan

Palestinians Protest against Trumps Pro-Israeli Plan

Palestinians Rally to Condemn US-Led Bahrain Conference in Ramallah
Peace with Iran Demonstrations in Front of White House
New Russian S-500 ‘Prometheus’ Can Hit Targets in Space
French Yellow Vests Protests Enter 32nd Week