Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Alwaght- Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

Her request came on Tuesday following the release of a UN report on the case. After a six-month investigation, the 100-page report by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, accused Saudi Arabia of a "deliberate, premeditated execution" but made no conclusion as to guilt.

Echoing the report's findings, Cengiz said the Saudi regime had eliminated evidence, hence rendering its investigation invalid.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi croen prince Mohammad bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October two where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His killing provoked widespread anger.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir rejected the UN report, and cast doubt on its credibility, saying it contained "clear contradictions and baseless allegations".

Callamard said the killing was an international crime, hence the UN and the international community must be able to hold a fair investigation and trial.

Jubeir rejected any attempt to influence the trial or remove it from the Saudi judicial process.