Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

  Wednesday 26 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

US Senate Panel Advance Bill to Limit Stop Arms Sale to Saudi, UAE

The US Senate’s foreign relations committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would restrict President’s ability to sale arms without congressional review, underscoring lawmakers’ anger over Donald Trump’s approval of $8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq Won’t Let US Use Its Soil to Strike Iran: President Salih Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Tuesday his country will not allow the US to use its territory to launch attack on neighboring Iran, thrashing Donald Trump’s warmongering policies towards the Islamic Republic.

US FM in India: Russia, China, Iran in Focus The top US diplomat has landed in New Delhi, aiming to pressure the Indian government into rejecting Russian S-400 air defense systems and China’s Huawei mobile tech in favor of “better” military and trade deals with Washington.

Mueller to Testify on Trump before House Committees Special counsel Robert Mueller finally has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports in Jizan, Asir Yemeni forces have launched a string of airstrikes at Saudi military positions in the kingdom’s southern regions in retaliation for the West-backed regime’s aggression against their country.

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law said Washington’s upcoming deal on Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out Bernie Sanders, the US presidential hopeful, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over his provocative policy on Iran saying he does not deserve credit for preventing a possible war with Iran, because he is the one who has driven the US to its brink.

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century he US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century.”

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry’s employee for spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the White House.

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq
alwaght.com
Alwaght- Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

Her request came on Tuesday following the release of a UN report on the case. After a six-month investigation, the 100-page report by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, accused Saudi Arabia of a "deliberate, premeditated execution" but made no conclusion as to guilt.

Echoing the report's findings, Cengiz said the Saudi regime had eliminated evidence, hence rendering its investigation invalid.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi croen prince Mohammad bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October two where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His killing provoked widespread anger.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir rejected the UN report, and cast doubt on its credibility, saying it contained "clear contradictions and baseless allegations".

Callamard said the killing was an international crime, hence the UN and the international community must be able to hold a fair investigation and trial.

Jubeir rejected any attempt to influence the trial or remove it from the Saudi judicial process.

 

Tags :

Saudi Crimes MbS Khashoggi Murder

