Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 26 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

News

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Murdered Saudi Journalist’s fiancée Calls for International Probe

Fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz , called for an international investigation on his killing.

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video Indian police have arrested ringleader of a mob who tortured a Muslim man for 12 hours and captured it on a video that has gone viral since his death shortly afterwards.

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law said Washington’s upcoming deal on Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out Bernie Sanders, the US presidential hopeful, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over his provocative policy on Iran saying he does not deserve credit for preventing a possible war with Iran, because he is the one who has driven the US to its brink.

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century he US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century.”

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry’s employee for spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the White House.

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom’s bloody aggression on Yemen.

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US

Push to Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque Goes Mainstream in Israeli Regime

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

What Are Goals behind Kuwait Emir’s Iraq Visit?

India Police Arrest Ringleader of Mob Tortured, Killed Muslim on Video

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century

Impossible to Reach Israeli-Palestinian Deal within Arab Peace Bid: Kushner

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan

Tuesday 25 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar’s Economic Diplomacy with Pakistan
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On Saturday, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Islamabad heading a high-ranking political delegation. He met with the Pakistani President Alif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capital. The last time the Qatari leader visited Pakistan was in 2015, two years after he took the rule in the Persian Gulf emirate.

The visit to Pakistan was important as Qatar is still under an all-out blockade of an Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia which is seen as a strategic ally to Pakistan. This visit gives rise to the question as what place Islamabad has in Doha’s foreign policy and what goals bin Tamim eyes behind the trip to Pakistan.

Pakistan in the politics of Arab states

Pakistan, the second most populated Muslim country with a military ranking 17 among the world’s most powerful militaries, is under the military focus of the Arab countries, mainly Saudi Arabia. The country has only $8 billion hard currency reserves. This relative financial weakness pushes Islamabad leaders to seek foreign financial help. Here Saudi Arabia finds a place. Riyadh has always tried to instrumentalize the financial aids to bring Pakistan into a strategic alliance with the Saudis. Pakistan is significant as it assists, though indirectly, the Saudis in their conflicts and also it has been turned by the Saudi ideological apparatus into a nurturing hub for Wahhabi fundamentalist militants in a bid to create strategic depth in the region and deal blows to rivals.

By 2006, Saudi Arabia founded 12135 madrasas, religious centers, teaching and spreading Salafi ideology, the main source of radicalism in Islam, in Pakistan. In January, the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed visited Islamabad and promised $6 billion in aids to the Pakistan's economy. But shortly after him, King Salman of Saudi Arabia flew to Islamabad, carrying with him cash to invest $8 billion in a major Pakistani oil refinery and promising to deliver an aid package of $10 billion to help the country tackle economic crisis.

Doha-Islamabad relations

Pakistan is also in desperate need for gag as it has to import 6,000 million square feet of gas annually. That is while currently only 4,000 million square feet are imported to the country. Despite obstacles set by the US ahead of Iranian gas line to Pakistan, Islamabad still insists on importing gas from the Islamic Republic. But it has turned to Qatar for a short-term solution as the US pressures continue on the Pakistani leaders.

Qatar is the world’s largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exporter. In 2015, the country signed a $16 billion contract to sell 1.5 million square feet to Pakistan. As Pakistan seeks an increase in its gas consumption, Qatar increases its gas delivery to Pakistan. Qatar, reports suggest, can address 26 percent of the Pakistani energy needs.

On the other side, PM Imran Khan, who has counted on nearly $30 billion in promised aid from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, now is disappointed as the Arab states gave failed to realize their commitments. What really was delivered to Islamabad was very smaller than what was pledged. This opens the door to expand ties with Doha as Qatar can help the PM create a balance between the Arab rivals each of which seeks to deepen its influence in Pakistan.

Pakistan has always sought a balance in its regional ties. Despite its strategic alliance with Riyadh, for example, Islamabad did not join the Saudi-headed war on Yemen despite insistence by the Kingdom. Pakistani leaders seem to know that financial dependence on the Saudis will both harm their principle of partiality and also due to the Saudi pro-Salafi policies can challenge Islamabad’s rule at home.

After the 2017 Saudi blockade on Qatar which came under the claims of Doha support for terrorism and also because of friendly relations with Saudi Arabia’s major regional rival, Iran, Doha-Islamabad trade exchange grew 230 percent in 2018, the figures say, going beyond $2.5 billion. In his last year meeting with Qatar’s army chief Ghanem bin Shahin Ghanem, Imran Khan announced that Qatar's move to open business offices across Pakistan has created 100,000 job opportunities for the Pakistanis. He also talked about the increase in exports to Qatar by 73 percent. Qatar also hosts a large number of Pakistani workers active in 2022 world cup projects. Add to this security cooperation, shortly after the Saudi anti-Qatari measures, Pakistan said it will send 20000 forces to the Arab state.

Future of political relations

By founding the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan initiated a focus on the citizens' welfare. He is eyeing trade deals instead of being busy with involvement in tensions with others. Just against Saudi Arabia, Qatar seeks national interests under stability and de-escalation. The two countries are expected to pave the way for $22 billion in Qatar investment in Pakistan, the largest pact an Arab country has ever signed with Islamabad. The deal will deepen the bilateral relations on the long run and cut Saudi Arabia’s sway over Pakistan. Qatar needs Pakistan’s help to secure the 2022 world cup and from this window some 100,000 are expected to be employed by Qatar. Qatar-caused employment in Pakistan will automatically make Islamabad sensitive about regional stability and Qatar’s security. This amounts to success in Qatar policy in the face of Saudi and Emirati overbearing policies.

One of Pakistani Premier's promises was the fight against money laundering. Pakistan needs some legal and financial reforms to set up a cooperative relationship with the international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Partnership with Qatar, for Doha’s successful experience in its fight against money laundering, can help Islamabad with its international financial relations and even investment attraction. One of the parts of the recent visit’s statement was an agreement on fighting illegal monetary resources and organized financial crimes.

Since its blockade, Qatar has been working hard to play a more active role in regional developments. Next week, the fifth round of peace talks with the Taliban will be held in Doha. Qatar is eager to join hands with Pakistan in Afghanistan case to eject Saudi Arabia from the peace efforts.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Qatar Pakistan Diplomacy Blockade Influence

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Yazidi Women Return to Normal Life in Sinjar,After ISIS Terrorists
19 Million Yemeni Children Suffer Malnutrition,Illness
Some 71 Million People Forcibly Displaced in 2018:UN
Iran Releases Images Showing Downed US Drone
Syrian Yazidi Women Return to Normal Life in Sinjar,After ISIS Terrorists

Syrian Yazidi Women Return to Normal Life in Sinjar,After ISIS Terrorists

Peace with Iran Demonstrations in Front of White House
New Russian S-500 ‘Prometheus’ Can Hit Targets in Space
French Yellow Vests Protests Enter 32nd Week
Some 19 Million Yemenis Lack Access to Clean Water amid Saudi Aggression