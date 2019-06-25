FM Rodriguez Expresses Cuba’s Solidarity with Iran in Face of US

Alwaght- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez voiced his nation's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran amid rising Tehran-Washing tensions during recent weeks.

"We express our solidarity with the Islamic Republic of #Iran in the face of a new #US aggressive escalation against that sister nation. We call for dialogue and cooperation, based on the principles of International Law. That is the only way to settle differences & preserve peace," Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its air defense force had shot down an intruding American spy drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

In a statement issued, the IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved new US sanctions on Iran to hold Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates responsible for the country's "hostile conduct."

Trump said the sanctions seek to "deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader's office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support."

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since last year when Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and began reimposing sanctions on the West Asian nation.