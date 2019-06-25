US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out Bernie Sanders, the US presidential hopeful, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over his provocative policy on Iran saying he does not deserve credit for preventing a possible war with Iran, because he is the one who has driven the US to its brink.

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century he US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century.”

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry’s employee for spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the White House.

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom’s bloody aggression on Yemen.

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

alwaght.com
US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Tuesday 25 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Lapdog Jeremy Hunt Prepping British Public for War with Iran

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Britain will “stand by” its ally and consider offering military support if the Trump administration decides to go to war with Iran, Jeremy Hunt has confirmed — words from the foreign secretary that are unlikely to come as a shock.

With the US doing its level best to raise tensions with Iran, Hunt has revealed himself to be every bit the pathetic poodle of Washington that Tony Blair and ex-foreign secretary Jack Straw were in 2003 before the invasion of Iraq.

Campaigning for the Tory leadership in Scotland on Monday, Hunt pretended to be “very concerned” about the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which he claimed were “almost certainly” the work of Iran. He offered no new evidence, of course — but then again, he didn’t need it; “instinct” had already told him that the Trump administration’s chief warmongers, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, were telling him the truth.

US requests for military support would be evaluated on a “case-by-case” basis, Hunt said, adding that the British government wanted to “de-escalate the situation” with Iran. Readers might recall it was only last week that Hunt branded Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “pathetic and predictable” and accused him of “incredibly dangerous … virulent anti-Americanism” for the sin of calling for de-escalation — so let the level of the foreign secretary’s sincerity be calculated with that in mind.

Hunt was right about one thing, though. Corbyn’s reaction was indeed predictable. When one million gathered for a massive anti-war rally at London’s Hyde Park in February 2003, Corbyn was there, making an impassioned and prophetic speech against the impending invasion of Iraq — a war in which he said there would be “no justice whatsoever” and which would “set off a spiral of conflict, of hate, of misery, of desperation” that would only fuel more terrorism.

Sixteen years later, with one million dead in Iraq, a disastrously destabilized Middle East and jihadists running rampant across the region, the warmongering British elite are readying themselves to do it all over again — only this time, geopolitical and military analysts are warning, the results could be even more disastrous.

Britain’s instant, slavish support for the US’ flimsy narrative against Iran is even more pathetic when you consider that other usually staunch US allies are openly questioning Washington’s claims. Germany and Japan have both cast doubt on the Trump administration’s assessments, making room for Britain to confirm its role as the most reliable of US lapdogs once again.

There have been attempts in the past to whitewash Britain’s role in the Iraq war, with some eager to claim Tony Blair was tricked or “duped” into the conflict by Washington. Yes, Colin Powell iconically waved a vial of anthrax around at the UN in 2003, warning of Saddam Hussein’s non-existent WMD’s — but Blair’s government concocted its own set of fabrications. Blair was not tricked or duped, he was a willing architect, who enthusiastically spun lies for Bush.

The 2016 Chilcot report revealed that when then foreign-secretary Jack Straw was advised that the evidence against Iraq “would not convince” the public of an imminent threat, publication of the government's intelligence report was postponed until juicier details could be dreamed up. Later, the Hutton inquiry revealed that Straw had been instrumental in “hardening up” the now-infamous “dodgy dossier” with what his private secretary referred to in a 2004 email as the “killer paragraph".

That dossier, overseen by Blair spin-doctor Alistair Campbell, included the false claim that Iraq could launch a chemical weapons strike against Britain within “45 minutes.” When the BBC revealed that the document had been “sexed up” to convince the public to support the war, Blair’s government set about ruining the life of top weapons inspector Dr. David Kelly, the man who had revealed their deceit to the BBC. Kelly was later found dead, officially from suicide, though some still believe his death was suspicious.

It’s at these moments when the public should be questioning why the men who got it so wrong on Iraq are swanning around still capable of commanding respect, while those who got it right are labelled unpatriotic and dangerous.

The warmongers — with ample help from the media — have been remarkably successful in preventing anti-war rhetoric from creeping into public discourse and becoming a “mainstream” view. Anti-war voices have been belittled and sidelined, because their voices represent the gravest danger to the elite. To hell with Iranian civilians, imagine how dangerous peace would be for the American and British weapons manufacturers.

Despite having no moral authority to do so, ministers are thinking of waging war on Iran.

 

Prominent anti-war figures like Corbyn pose such a threat to the war profiteering of the ruling classes that Pompeo was even caught on tape promising that the US would do its “level best” to prevent the Labour leader from becoming prime minister. Pompeo dressed up his promise to interfere in Britain’s domestic politics in fake concerns over “anti-Semitism” — but anyone who is even half-awake can see that Corbyn’s decades of anti-war activism would be the real cause of sleepless nights in Washington if he became PM.

For now, Trump has managed to convince the media that he “doesn’t want war” with Iran — though whether he is sincere or not is another question entirely. The president who promised an end to pointless wars is quite clearly playing ‘good cop’ to Bolton and Pompeo’s ‘bad cop’ — buttering up the media and prepping the propagandized public to believe he did all he could to avoid conflict if one eventually comes.

Britain is playing along, slotting into its usual role as the supportive sidekick, ready to eat up whatever dodgy evidence Washington produces — and, no doubt preparing to concoct some of its own to go with it.

Source: Russia Today

By: Danielle Ryan

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

UK Jeremy Hunt US Iran

