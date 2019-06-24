US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Alwaght- Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic's missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

"The media ask whether the alleged cyber attacks against Iran did take place," Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a tweet on Monday.

"They try hard, but they have yet to carry out a successful attack," Jahromi added.

On Thursday American outlets claimed that the US had targeted computer systems that control Iranian rocket and missile launchers.

The attacks came shortly after the Islamic Revolution Guards Coprs (IRGC) shot down a US Navy RQ-4A global Hawk drone that had entered Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf region to gather intelligence, using Khordad 3 indigenous surface-to-air missile system.

"We have been facing cyber-terrorism for a long time...Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall," Jahromi noted.