  Monday 24 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

News

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

Australia Secretly Planning to Construct New Port to Accommodate US Marines: Report

Australia has begun a secret planning for a new port facility is to construct a new deep-water port to accommodate US Marine deployments on its northern coast.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic’s missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out Bernie Sanders, the US presidential hopeful, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over his provocative policy on Iran saying he does not deserve credit for preventing a possible war with Iran, because he is the one who has driven the US to its brink.

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century he US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century.”

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry’s employee for spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the White House.

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom’s bloody aggression on Yemen.

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister

Monday 24 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Cyber Attacks on Iran Weapon System Failed: Minister
Alwaght- Iranian minister for communication said on Monday the recent US cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic's missile control systems have failed to achieve its aim.

"The media ask whether the alleged cyber attacks against Iran did take place," Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a tweet on Monday.

"They try hard, but they have yet to carry out a successful attack," Jahromi added.

On Thursday American outlets claimed that the US had targeted computer systems that control Iranian rocket and missile launchers.

The attacks came shortly after the Islamic Revolution Guards Coprs (IRGC) shot down a US Navy RQ-4A global Hawk drone that had entered Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf region to gather intelligence, using Khordad 3 indigenous surface-to-air missile system.

"We have been facing cyber-terrorism for a long time...Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall," Jahromi noted.

 

 

