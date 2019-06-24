Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports

Alwaght- Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV quoted its own correspondent as saying that the Yemeni drone attack on Abha Airport has left one killed and eight people wounded.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarullah movement said they had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drone attacks, the group's Al-Masirah TV said.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the country's air force has carried out "large-scale" attacks with K2 drones against Jizan and Abha airports.

The first operation targeted the airfields and important military targets at Jizan airport. The second operation targeted Abha airport and the two operations hit their targets with high accuracy, he said.

"Our operations are continuing and will be more painful to the enemy in the coming days if they continue to escalate."

The retaliatory attacks came after the Saudi-led coalition launched 30 raids during the past 48 hours against the Yemeni civilians, leaving several people dead or wounded.

Since June 12, the airports of Abha and Jizan have been subject to almost daily attacks by Yemenis who send their UAVs and missiles in order to paralyze the two airports and force the Saudi enemy to lift the siege on Sana'a airport and stop its raids on Yemeni territory.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.