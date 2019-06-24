US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo

Alwaght- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

"I'm heading out today. Our first stops will be in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents and will be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can go about a global coalition," the spy chief-turned top diplomat told reporters.

Iran recently shot down an American spy drone, which ignored the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s repeated warnings and intruded into the country’s airspace.

Despite repeating threats and baseless accusations against Tehran, Washington has also been calling for negotiations. Pompeo before boarding his plane that the US was ready to for negotiations with Iran “with no preconditions".

In an interview with NBC aired Sunday, US President Donald Trump also made the same comment.

“I'm not looking for war and if there is, it'll be obliteration like you've never seen before. But I'm not looking to do that. But you can't have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The latest comments came just over a week after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iran, publicly revealing that he carried a message from Trump for renewed talks between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian Leader, however, snubbed the offer insisting that he considers Trump “unworthy of exchanging messages with,” and adding: “I do not have and will not have any response for him.”