What’s Taking Pompeo to India?

  Monday 24 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports

Casualties Reported in Yemeni Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports

Multiple casualties were reported after the Yemeni forces launched retaliatory drone attacks on Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

US Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ against Iran in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he was leaving US for Saudi Arabia and UAE to discuss making a "global coalition" against alleged challenges that Iran poses.

Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist Lawmakers in Iran’s Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

North Korea’s Leader Receives ’Excellent’ Letter from Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the Asian country’s state-run news agency KCNA said.

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’ Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected as “a humiliating blackmail” the US President Donald Trump’s deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after Washington released details about the economic aspect of the highly-controversial plan.

Sanders Pans Trump’s Iran Policy: He Set Fire, Then Put It out Bernie Sanders, the US presidential hopeful, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over his provocative policy on Iran saying he does not deserve credit for preventing a possible war with Iran, because he is the one who has driven the US to its brink.

US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century he US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump’s “Deal of Century.”

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Contractor on Espionage Charges Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry’s employee for spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the White House.

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom’s bloody aggression on Yemen.

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
What’s Taking Pompeo to India?

Sunday 23 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Taking Pompeo to India?

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War

Narendra Modi Retains Power in India after Massive Election Victory

India to Consider Importing Iran Oil after Govt Formation

Alwaght-The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit India on June 27-28. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar. The visit comes as recent parliamentary election in India once again put Modi on the top of the nation’s politics. Pompeo appears to basically seek two goals: First, coordinating the Washington-New Delhi positions in world developments and second preparing for a bilateral between Modi and the US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Tokyo, Japan. In a broader view, three economic, security, and political drives are behind Pompeo’s India trip.

Seeking calm to US-India trade war

One main issue now the US administration is focusing on in the relations with India is deescalating trade war that started between the two countries a couple of months ago. Since his assumption of power, Trump concentrated on narrowing the trade deficits with various business partners, even if they were Washington’s traditional allies. India is one of the countries whose $140 billion annual trade with the US makes it of positive trade balance. According to the figures, the Indian trade surplus with the US is not so much. In 2018, the reports suggest, India exported worth of $54 billion goods to the US while it imported $33 billion from the American manufactures.

Initially, the American president criticized India’s tariffs on American motorcycles and some of the beverages. Then he removed the Indian exemptions from the trade tariffs with the US. And finally walked out of the trade agreement with India this year.

In response, New Delhi chose to take reciprocal measures. The first move was imposing 70-percent levies on some of the American goods including almond, legume and some chemical products to officially hit back in a newly-ignited trade war.

While Trump has just opened a new front in the trade war in addition to other fronts with such powers as China and the European Union, the new Indian cabinet has shown that it was resolved to continue to push back with no plan to retreat. Modi does not seem to intend to yield to Trump’s demands just to save the Preferential Tariffs Treatment (PTT), a special trade privilege the US offers to New Delhi. The Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal in a statement asserted that his country now is in good economic conditions enabling it to tackle the ramifications of the commercial war. He highlighted the independence and national interests as two issues superior to everything.

Such comments by the new commerce minister indicate that the trade war between the two powers is inclined to worsen, carrying the potential of damaging the global economy should it go without limits.

So, Pompeo’s visit can be taken as an initiative to manage the commercial conflict between the two sides. In fact, Trump and his advisors dream of ultimately seeing India bow to their demands and allow the trade gaps with the US to be bridged. But managing the trade war in a short run does not seem possible for the US administration.

India seeks waivers from Iran oil sanctions

Yet another reason Pompeo will visit India is the discussions surrounding India’s demand for exemption from the embargo on the Iranian oil. Trump in May ended waivers for a couple of countries buying Iranian oil, asserting that he will sanction those who continue to import oil from Tehran.

New Delhi leaders have officially announced they do not intend to follow the unilateral US ban on Iran’s oil and only recognize the UN-approved sanctions. The US president reposed the sanctions in May last year after he withdrew from Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers— the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, Britain. However, after the end of the date of the waiver, it seems that India has reluctantly joined the US in pressures against the Islamic Republic by reducing oil purchases.

But Iran is the third most significant oil supplier to the emerging economic power after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Over the past 12 months, the country imported 22.6 million tons of crude from Iran and maintained friendly relations with Tehran. With this in mind, the Indians could ask for new exemptions in their discussions with the top US diplomat.

Buying Russian S-400 missile system and India’s relations with US rivals

Pompeo will very likely also talk security with New Delhi and Washington’s confrontation of its so-called enemies around the world. In 2017, the US Congress approved Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSA). The act stood basis to new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Section 231 of CATSA asserts that countries with contracts with Russian security and defense sectors will be covered by the American sanctions.

The White House now is strongly opposed to India buying Russia’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system. It goes even farther openly threatening New Delhi with sanctions and punishment should it proceed with the purchase of the game-changing air defense. As an incentive to New Delhi to avoid the Russian-made system, the US officials over the past few weeks have said that they are ready to sell India a range of arms including the THAAD and Patriot anti-aircraft and missile systems and F-35 fighter jets. With this in mind, Pompeo will discuss with the Indian officials the S-400 systems even more seriously and offer American alternatives and even more to the Russian weapon. 

