Iranian Legislators Chant Death to America, Call It Real Terrorist

Alwaght- Lawmakers in Iran's Parliament chanted “Death to America” on Sunday after the speaker described the US for as the “real world terrorist”, amid escalating Tehran-Washington tensions.

“America is the real terrorist in the world by spreading chaos in countries, giving advanced weapons to terrorist groups, causing insecurity, and still it says ‘Come, let’s negotiate’,” the parliament’s deputy speaker, Masoud Pezeshkian, said at the start of a session broadcast live on state radio.

“Death to America,” chanted many lawmakers.

The chant has been often repeated in the West Asian country since the 1979 when the Islamic revolution toppled the United States' puppet regime of Mohammad Reza Shah.

Just weeks ago, Donald Trump claimed in a television interview that “They (Iranians) haven’t screamed ‘death to America’ lately.”

Trump also in an interview with TIME Monday said on 18 June that “If you look at the rhetoric now compared to the days when they were signing [the 2015 Iran nuclear] agreement, where it was always, ‘Death to America, death to America, we will destroy America, we will kill America’ — I’m not hearing that too much anymore,” Trump said. “And I don’t expect to.”