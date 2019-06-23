US Govt Unveils Economic Part Its Deal of Century

Alwaght- The US administration has unveiled the economic component of its so-called peace plan for the West Asia as part of the Donald Trump's “Deal of Century.”

Released Saturday, the so-called Peace to Prosperity involves $25 billion in new investment to aid Palestinians within the next 10 years.

“This is going to be the opportunity of the century if they have the courage to pursue it,” said Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law who also serves as the White House senior adviser.

By unveiling "the most ambitious and comprehensive international effort for the Palestinian people to date," the Trump administration was allegedly trying to "empower the Palestinian people to build a prosperous and vibrant Palestinian society."

‘Palestine for sale’

According senior Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) official Hanan Ashrawi, Kushner’s plan is “all abstract promises.”

“If they really care about the Palestinian economy they should start by lifting the siege of Gaza, stopping Israel stealing our money and our resources and our land and opening up our territorial waters, our air space and our borders so we can freely export and import,” Ashrawi told Reuters.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also announced that “Palestine isn’t for sale.”

“We reject the ‘deal of the century’ and all its dimensions, the economic, the political and the security dimensions,” Hamas official Ismail Rudwan told Reuters. “The issue of our Palestinian people is a nationalistic issue, it is the issue of a people who are seeking to be free from occupation. Palestine isn’t for sale, and it is not an issue for bargaining. Palestine is a sacred land and there is no option for the occupation except to leave,” he said.

The so-called Peace to Prosperity, which is to be presented at a conference in Bahrain next week, also involves paying another $25 billion to neighboring Arab states.

The plan further aims at the construction of a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the occupied West Bank to the Gaza Strip.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said last Sunday that the political portion of the plan could be delayed until November.