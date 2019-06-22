Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Afghan Taliban militant group said American troops have saved members of ISIS terrorist group following a Taliban-ISIS fighting in the country’s east.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom’s bloody aggression on Yemen.

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Saturday 22 June 2019

Saturday 22 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
British Court Outlaws Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Alwaght- The UK has suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over concerns that they might be used in the West-backed kingdom's bloody aggression on Yemen.

The UK's Court of Appeal in London ruled on Thursday that the government had to assess whether the Saudi regime violated international human rights law in its military campaign in Yemen before ministers approve further arms sales to the oil-rich kingdom

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

According to a report by The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, the brutal aggression has killed over 100,000 people and also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

The British court's decision could have repercussions for BAE Systems, the UK’s largest defense contractor, and particularly the planned export of 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets worth £5bn to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh represents about 15 per cent of BAE’s annual group earnings and is responsible for its biggest single export contract.

Three judges on Thursday dismissed an earlier court ruling over the lawfulness of the government’s decision not to suspend export licenses to Riyadh. Announcing the ruling, Terence Etherton said the court had concluded that the government’s decision-making process was “unlawful” and “irrational".

This was because the UK government had made no “concluded assessments” over whether the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen had committed historic violations of international humanitarian law in the past during the conflict and had made no attempt to do such an assessment.

However, Sir Terence said: “The decision of the court today does not mean that licenses to export arms to Saudi Arabia must immediately be suspended.” He added that it did mean the UK government must reconsider its policies and assessments.

Liam Fox, international trade secretary, said in the House of Commons that while the government considers the implications of the ruling on its decision making “we will not grant any new licenses for export to Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners which might be used in the conflict in Yemen".

The Department for International Trade said it disagreed with the judgment and would seek permission to appeal.

The judicial review was brought by the Campaign Against Arms Trade, a non-governmental organization, which challenged the British government’s decision to continue to license the export of military equipment to Saudi Arabia. It claimed that the UK was in breach of rules prohibiting the supply of arms in cases where there is a “clear risk” they could be used in violation of international human rights law.

The case follows allegations that Saudi forces might have used UK arms in serious violations of international humanitarian law during the coalition’s bombardment of Yemen, which began in 2015.

Saudi Arabia Britain Arms Sales Yemen

