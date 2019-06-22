70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

Alwaght- Israeli regime's forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

The Gazan Health Ministry said that Israeli forces inflicted different types of injuries on 70 people taking part in the rallies — called the “Great March of Return” — in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said that paramedics were also among the wounded.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 17,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.