  Saturday 22 June 2019

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Alwaght- Israeli regime's forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

The Gazan Health Ministry said that Israeli forces inflicted different types of injuries on 70 people taking part in the rallies — called the “Great March of Return” — in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said that paramedics were also among the wounded.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 17,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

 

