Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran? The American president is engaged in anti-Iranian propaganda but he at the end of the road does not seek war. Only wants Iran surrender.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

News

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

70 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Troops’ Attack at Gaza Border

Israeli regime’s forces attacked Palestinians protests and injured at least 70 people near the border fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander Iran has refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying an American spy drone, which was shot down in the Persian Gulf after intruding into the Iranian airspace, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) told reporters on Friday.

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

Trump Reverses Decision to Attack Iran after Putin’s Warning: Reports US president Donald Trump approved military strikes on Friday against Iran after the downing of a spy drone, but reversed the decision,

Turkey’s Erdogan Vows to Purchase Russia’s S-400, Warns US Over Sanctions Turkey’s President vows to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia while warning the US not to impose sanctions over the deal.

Iran Reports US to UN after Spy Drone Incursion Iran has condemned the violation of its airspace by a US spy drone, telling the UN to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Did Not Hit Manned US Plane Accompanying downed Drone: Commander

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments

Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

Attacking Oil Tankers to Fuel Anti-Iranian Agenda?

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil

Tehran-Erbil Relations Under Nechirvan Barzani’s Presidency

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Sudan’s Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Friday 21 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Is Trump Moving to War against Iran?

Related Content

Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US threats against Iran along with the charges that Iran was behind the attacks on the oil tankers in the Persian Gulf keep being the top news headlines of the regional and international media covering West Asia’s developments, especially that on Wednesday the US said it is sending 1000 more troops to the region as the tensions with Tehran escalate. The announcement provoked warning from various heads of states who told of unpredicted consonances the US warlike moves could bring to the region.

Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, on Wednesday said that “what we see is the unending US struggle to intensify the political, psychological, economic, and yes military pressures against Iran in a very provocative style.” These actions are nothing but intentional steps to provoke towards war, he continued. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also blasted the US for putting maximum pressure on Tehran, suggesting that this approach will not help solve the problem but will cause a major crisis to take place.

The warnings come while over the past months, the White House several times noted that the aim was to force Iran towards the negotiating table for a new nuclear deal not to go to war. Trump on Tuesday implied that the Iraq war was costly for the US economy, signaling that he is not interested in war. With this in mind, what is the real drive behind the US military threats against Iran?

Sham pro-talks tendency amid difficulty building anti-Tehran consensus

Driven by the neo-isolationism approach in the foreign policy that seeks to cut the American commitments on the global stage, the Trump US does not respect the world’s norms and laws and apparently adopts double standards in dealing with various foreign policy cases. Turning a blind eye to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports confirming the Iranian compliance with the term of the deal and the United Nations Security Council resolution that asks for lifting all of the sanctions on Iran and a deaf ear to the calls by the other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal not to pull out, the US President Donald Trump quitted the landmark agreement in May 2018 and reinstated all of the economic sanctions lifted under it.

Trump's stubbornness has given the Iranian rejection of the new negotiations considerable legitimacy on the world arena. That is what has made the American efforts to build an alliance with international players to maximize the pressures on Iran meet their failure. Amid atmosphere unhelpful to the US policy, it seems that Washington has started a new game in association with its regional allies. This game serves two goals: First, Trump administration seeks to put up a pro-dialogue face to whitewash its face as the main factor destabilizing the region. Second, it wants to label the Iranian resistance to the pressures as an antipathy to diplomacy and the driving force behind the regional tensions.

Regardless of the success or failure of the US in building an international front against Iran using the media propaganda and provocations, the question is that what is the ultimate US objective? Is Washington preparing the ground for military action? Or is it all about pressing to intimidate Iran for US-favored negotiations on the nuclear and missile programs and Tehran’s role in the region?

War preventions and White House disunity

In answering these questions, we should know the fact that these days not only in Iran case but also in many other cases of the American foreign policy it is hard to spot cohesive strategy in the US policy. Personal decisions and the conflict of views in the US administration also adds complication to the issue. This confusion, many agree, is a sign of division between the US president and his administration’s diplomats. When it comes to the recent tensions with Iran, it seems that there are differences on Iran between Trump and such foreign policy influencers as John Bolton, the national security advisor, and Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State.

Trump is extremely worried about the impacts of the tensions on the 2020 presidential election’s results. Many of the promises he made during his 2016 campaign remain unrealized. The trade war waged against China now faces firm responses from Beijing. Negotiations with North Korea have run into an impasse. The border wall with Mexico is not built, the “deal of the century” on Palestine has run into frustration, the war in Afghanistan has not concluded, and Iran rejected talks. Furthermore, Washington’s European allies in NATO begin to step towards military mechanism independent of the US and improve relations with Russia.

All these issues stir Trump’s concerns about losing the upcoming presidential race. He has recently severely questioned the credibility of all of the polls whose results suggest his popularity shrinkage and give his Democratic rivals an upper hand over him.

On the other side stands Iran’s military power and also its regional influence that make unpredictable the costs of any military adventure against the Islamic Republic for the US and its allies’ interests in the region. This gives rise to the notion that Washington leaders seek to develop an intense anti-Iranian atmosphere to make Tehran first retreat from its offensive policy in dealing with the US and its allies’ interests under the continued oil sanctions and second make the Iranians to come to negotiations table. The announcement of deploying only 1000 troops to the region, a very small number given the huge propaganda of war launched by Trump administration and the recent incidents in the region, practically means that he is not interested in a military confrontation with Iran. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Iran Trump War Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

People Protest against Quebecs Anti-Religious Symbols Law
Palestinians Protest in Bethlehem against Deal of Century,Bahrain Conference
People Protest outside Saudi Embassy in London on 213th Anniv of Demolition of Baqi Cemetery
Israeli Regime Injures 49 Palestinians in Eastern Gaza
People Protest against Quebecs Anti-Religious Symbols Law

People Protest against Quebecs Anti-Religious Symbols Law

Some 19 Million Yemenis Lack Access to Clean Water amid Saudi Aggression
Fears for Merkels Health after German Chancellor Shakes While Meeting Ukrainian President
Trump Chastises His Chief of staff for Coughing
Car Bomb Kills 8 at Near Somali Parliament in Mogadishu