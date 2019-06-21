Iran Displays Wreckage of Downed US Spy Drone

Alwaght-Iran has displayed the wreckage of a US spy drone which was shot down early Thursday after intruding into the Iranian airspace.

The IRGC Aerospace Force displayed parts of the doomed drone on Friday noon, refuting earlier claims by the US that the UAE was flying over international waters, and had not violated the Iranian airspace

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said on Friday that the retrieved sections of the US drone wreckage prove that the aircraft was involved in espionage activities after violating Iran’s airspace.

The fact that Iran possesses sections of the drone debris proves that it had violated Iran’s airspace and had been conducting acts of espionage, said Hajizadeh.

He made the remarks while revealing the debris of US Global Hawk drone which was brought down by IRGC on Thursday after intruding into Iranian borders.

He went on to say that sections of the drone were afloat on Iran’s territorial waters and Iranian forces collected them after the drone was shot down, and then sent the debris Tehran.

The commander said that Iranian forces had warned the US drone in two stages but 'unfortunately' there was no response. “The last warning was issued by Iran’s Army at 3:55 AM local time,” he said, noting that the IRGC targeted and shot down the drone at 4:05 AM after it didn’t refrain from invading the Iranian airspace.

“The country’s national security is our red line,” he reiterated.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Thursday it had shot down the unmanned US aircraft after it breached the country's airspace.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, the second-in-command of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, also noted that Iran issued multiple warnings before shooting down the intruding spy drone.

“On numerous occasions, the American planes have received warnings because of violating international regulations, crossing the designated borderlines, and entering our territorial waters,” he noted.

“All of the warnings and their flight routes have been recorded,” the commander added.

“The Americans’ non-compliance with the international law has caused their aircraft to be hit and shot down after (receiving) several warnings,” Brigadier General Rahimzadeh stated.

The intruding drone was reportedly shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

US President Donald Trump initially issued a series of cataclysmic threats, insisting that the RQ-4 Global Hawk was flying over international waters when it was taken down by an Iranian missile.

However, the GPS coordinates released by Iran put the drone eight miles off the country’s coast, inside the 12 nautical miles from the shore, which is Iran's territorial waters.

Below are some images of the downed US drone that had intruded into Iranian airspace