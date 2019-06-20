Downing US Spy Drone in Iran A Clear Message: IRGC Chief

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 20 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US’s policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom

US to Deploy 1,000 More Troops to West Asia amid Tensions with Iran The US has green-lighted deployment of some 1,000 more troops to the West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Thursday 20 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran’s airspace sends a clear message to enemies.

Alwaght- The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said shooting down of a US spy drone after violating Iran's airspace sends a clear message to the enemies.

Addressing a conference in the western province of Kurdistan on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami described the IRGC Aerospace Force’s move to shoot down an American pilotless aircraft that had violated the country’s airspace as courageous.

“The downing of the US drone had an explicit, decisive and clear message that defenders of the Islamic Iran’s borders will show decisive and knockout reactions to aggression against this territory by any foreigners,” he added.

“Borders are our red line, and any enemy violating these borders will not go back,” the commander underlined.

He also made it clear that Iran is not seeking war with any country but is fully prepared for any confrontation. “Today’s incident was a clear sign of such a precise message.”

The general also reminded the enemies that the only way for them to remain safe is to respect Iran’s territorial integrity, national security, and vital interests.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

The statement added that further details will be released about the operation later.

An informed IRGC source in Hormozgan Province said the drone had been targeted near the Kouh-e Mobarak region and fell down in the area of Ras al-Shir in Iran’s territorial waters.

He told the IRNA news agency that the downing came after repeated violations of Iran’s airspace by US reconnaissance drones in the Persian Gulf region.

Reacting to the news, the US military claimed it did not fly over Iranian airspace on Wednesday.

“No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today,” said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American military’s Central Command.

However, a US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, confirmed on Thursday that an American military drone had been shot down in “international airspace” over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

He identified the drone as a US Navy MQ-4C Triton, which builds on elements of the RQ-4 Global Hawk with minor changes.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website.

The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton is a maritime derivative of the RQ-4B Global Hawk and the airborne element of the US Navy’s Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Unmanned Aircraft System.

 

Tags :

Iran IRGC Spy Drone US MQ-4C Triton RQ-4 Global Hawk Salami

