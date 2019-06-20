Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Alwaght- Yemen's forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia's city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, during ongoing retaliatory attacks against Riyadh regime's deadly war on their country.

The missile hit the power plant in al-Shuqaiq area on Wednesday night, al-Masirah TV quoted the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying.

He also said the attack "came in response to the continuing crimes and blockade of the Saudi-led coalition," and vowed more attacks against "vital facilities in Saudi Arabia."

“There are still major surprises coming, God willing, through which we target more sensitive positions of the Saudi regime if it continues to escalate the aggression,” the spokesman of the armed forces said.

The Yemenis' attacks against major Saudi facilities and infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks.

In another development on Wednesday, the Yemeni forces managed to intercept and shoot down a Saudi spy drone in Najran region.

Earlier this month, another Saudi drone had been shot down over Yemen. The drone was a US-made MQ-9 Reaper.

The Saudi air force launched a series of airstrikes on the wreckage of the drone to destroy it before it fell to the hands of the Yemeni fighters.

Yemeni forces seem to have developed a sophisticated air defense network to fight off Riyadh's drone raids.

They downed an MQ-1 Predator last month, another US-made drone, using a surface-to-air missile.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing a former regime that had been submissive to Riyadh back to power.

A number of Western countries, the US and Britain in particular, supply that coalition with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

Thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed, while thousands more have been injured.

Much of the country’s infrastructure has also been destroyed, and a Saudi-led blockade has deprived most of the Yemeni population of clean water, food, and proper healthcare.