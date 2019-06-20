Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 20 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US
Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official A United Nations human rights expert says the controversial Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the murder dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US’s policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom

US to Deploy 1,000 More Troops to West Asia amid Tensions with Iran The US has green-lighted deployment of some 1,000 more troops to the West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday.

Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Murder: UN Official

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman

Attacking Oil Tankers to Fuel Anti-Iranian Agenda?

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports

Taliban Prisoners Release, Little Ray of Hope for Peace

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

Trump Sets $8.1 billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE despite Congress Objections

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

Thursday 20 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Cruise Missile Strikes Saudi Power Station in Jizan

An image from Yemen’s al-Masirah TV showing the al-Shuqaiq power plant in southwestern Saudi Arabia, which was hit by a Yemeni cruise missile on June 19, 2019.

Yemen’s forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia’s city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile,

Alwaght- Yemen's forces have targeted a power station in Saudi Arabia's city of Al-Shuqaiq, located in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, during ongoing retaliatory attacks against Riyadh regime's deadly war on their country.

The missile hit the power plant in al-Shuqaiq area on Wednesday night, al-Masirah TV quoted the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying.

He also said the attack "came in response to the continuing crimes and blockade of the Saudi-led coalition," and vowed more attacks against "vital facilities in Saudi Arabia."

There are still major surprises coming, God willing, through which we target more sensitive positions of the Saudi regime if it continues to escalate the aggression,” the spokesman of the armed forces said.

The Yemenis' attacks against major Saudi facilities and infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks.

In another development on Wednesday, the Yemeni forces managed to intercept and shoot down a Saudi spy drone in Najran region.

Earlier this month, another Saudi drone had been shot down over Yemen. The drone was a US-made MQ-9 Reaper.

The Saudi air force launched a series of airstrikes on the wreckage of the drone to destroy it before it fell to the hands of the Yemeni fighters.

Yemeni forces seem to have developed a sophisticated air defense network to fight off Riyadh's drone raids.

They downed an MQ-1 Predator last month, another US-made drone, using a surface-to-air missile.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing a former regime that had been submissive to Riyadh back to power.

A number of Western countries, the US and Britain in particular, supply that coalition with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

Thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed, while thousands more have been injured.

Much of the country’s infrastructure has also been destroyed, and a Saudi-led blockade has deprived most of the Yemeni population of clean water, food, and proper healthcare.

