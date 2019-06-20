Iran’s IRGC Shoots Down Intruding US Global Hawk Spy Drone

Alwaght- Iranian forces have shot down an American RQ-4 spy drone flying over Hormozgan province.

In a statement early Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said its Air Force shot down an intruding American spy drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

The statement added that the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by IRGC Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website.

Meanwhile, the US military claimed it did not fly over Iranian airspace on Wednesday. “No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today,” said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American forces based in West Asia — known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

In April, Iran designated CENTCOM as a terrorist organization in a counter-measure against the US’s earlier blacklisting of IRGC.

This item is being updated