Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Alwaght- A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Presenting a new estimate after completing reporting for the first months of fighting in 2015, The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project said the brutal war on the impoverished Yemeni nation has killed at least 91,600 people.

The database said the Riyadh-led alliance was responsible for more than 8,000 of about 11,700 deaths resulting from the direct targeting of civilians.

The group said 11,900 people were killed this year, compared to 30,800 in 2018 — the highest annual toll so far. The numbers don’t include those who have died in the humanitarian disasters caused by the war, particularly starvation.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The brutal aggression has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.