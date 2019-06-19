Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 19 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

Over 91,000 Killed in Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen: Database

A NGO tracking political violence around the world reported on Wednesday that Saudi-led aggression on Yemen has claimed lives of over 90,000 people since 2015.

Iran Dismantles CIA-Run Espionage Network Iran has exposed a large US-run cyber espionage network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Monday, citing the country’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3 A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US’s policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom

US to Deploy 1,000 More Troops to West Asia amid Tensions with Iran The US has green-lighted deployment of some 1,000 more troops to the West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

Wednesday 19 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Downing of US Drone over Hodeida Shows Direct US Involvement in Yemeni War

News that a U.S. government drone was shot down over Yemen’s port city of Hodeida has provoked anger among local residents, who say it is clear evidence of direct U.S. involvement in a war which has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, and has left almost 25 million people in need of aid.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a statement that on June 6 Houthi fighters shot down a U.S. government MQ-9 Reaper drone using an SA-6 surface-to-air missile, adding that the altitude at which the drone was shot down “indicated an improvement over previous Houthi capability.”

U.S. officials attempted to link the attack on a U.S. drone on Yemen’s coast to the downing of the MQ-9 on June 13, as the unmanned surveillance aircraft was said to be flying over one of two crippled oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia claim were also targeted by Iran. High-ranking Yemeni officials strongly reject this link, but also assert that they will not hesitate to accept any help to defend their country.

The CENTCOM statement confirmed reporting by MintPress that the Yemeni army, loyal to the Houthis, shot down a U.S.-made MQ-9 Reaper in al-Jabaliyah on the country’s west coast. It is not the first U.S. drone downed by Houthi forces. On June 4, a U.S.-made drone was downed and last month a U.S.-made General Atomics MQ-1 Predator drone was shot down in Yemen. This March, Yemeni forces shot down an MQ-1 Predator over Yemen’s capital, Sana’a. A few weeks later, an MQ-1C drone was shot down, also over Sana’a.

Yemen’s Houthi movement called Brown’s statement an avowal of U.S. participation in the war. Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesman for the Houthis, said: “The U.S. military admitting the downing of the reconnaissance drone on Yemen’s west coast proves that the aggression carries a U.S.-Zionist agenda.” He claimed that the U.S. has been involved in “various crimes committed for the fifth year against our people.”

This was not the only incident that angered local residents in Yemen this week. Families of the victims of a Saudi airstrike on a Yemeni school bus — including Zaid al Tayeb, who lost two sons in the attack — told MintPress that the Trump administration’s emergency authorization allowing a top defense firm the right to build high-tech bomb parts in Saudi Arabia is a gift to the Kingdom that killed their loved ones.

Earlier this month, Trump granted Riyadh its very own bomb factory, despite the Kingdom’s abysmal human rights record, prompting fear from Yemenis that the move will allow Saudi Arabia to reinforce its stockpile, which is already tens of thousands strong, and that the new weapons would not be used for their stated purpose of countering Iran, but instead would be dropped on Yemen.

On August 10, 2018, Zaid al Tayeb lost two of his sons — Ahmed and Ali — in a deadly school bus attack in Dhahran city in Sadaa, northern Yemen, when Saudi warplanes dropped the U.S.-manufactured Raytheon Mark-82 bomb, killing 40 children. Saudi warplanes also used the Mark-82 in a 2016 attack on a funeral in the capital Sana’a. That attack claimed over 140 lives and injured 525 others.

 

Reverse engineering from enemy wreckage

Large drones, like the MQ-9 Reaper, are usually shot down with modified air-to-air missiles, such as the Soviet-made and infrared-guided R-27T. However, the MQ-9 shot down over Hodeida was downed by an advanced air-defense system colloquially dubbed the “Barg” thunderbolt, which is a modified SA-6 surface-to-air missile, according to a Yemeni military source, who spoke to MintPress on condition of anonymity owing to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.

 

Houthi fighters load the remains of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone downed over Hodeida into the back of a truck. Photo | Al-Masriah

Yemen’s Houthi-allied military has made significant strides in its air-defense sector and has become a real threat to Saudi-led Coalition and U.S. operations over Yemen. The system was created using reverse-engineered technology left behind by fleeing Saudi troops, who often abandon their high-tech U.S. weapons and from the wreckage of downed U.S.-made Saudi fighter aircraft, including the F-16.

According to a Yemeni military source, the Yemeni Army has already succeeded in reverse engineering portions of the highly-prized U.S. MQ-9 technology using the wreckage of downed drones. The MQ-9 can travel vast distances, be piloted from thousands of miles away, hover in the sky for hours, and unleash a fury of Hellfire missiles.

 

Relying on drone and missile attacks to compel negotiation

The existing arsenal of drones manufactured by Yemen’s Houthi-allied military has already yielded increased battlefield victories, including in a series of attacks on the Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia. The fifth such attack on Abha came on Monday using a Qasef K2 drone, following twin strikes on the same airport and another airport in the neighboring province of Jizan using the same type of drone on Friday. Monday’s attack came a day after Saudi Arabia bombarded areas in Yemen’s capital Sana’a and in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah.

The Abha airport was previously targeted by a cruise missile that brought a halt to air traffic in the area, marking a major leap in Yemen’s domestic military capability, which had to that point been limited to retaliatory drone strikes on the Kingdom, as it was not intercepted by the Kingdom’s U.S.-made Patriot anti-missile batteries.

A military source told MintPress that the attacks, striking the airport control center at the Jizan airport and the fuel station at the Abha airport, left both airports out of service. The main targets of the Yemeni army have been installations in Jizan, Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait, and a spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said that “such attacks will hit other airports if the Saudi bombardment and blockade of [Yemen] continues.”

Yemeni military forces have intensified retaliatory attacks on vital positions in southern Saudi territories over the past few days, citing Saudi Arabia’s failure to comply with UN-brokered peace initiatives in Yemen. The Houthis also warned that airports in Saudi Arabia and the United Arabia Emirates will be targeted as long as the embargo on the Sana’a International Airport remains in place.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking diplomatic source told MintPress that mediation efforts, led by Britain, are underway to stop the targeting of airports and vital installations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said Sana’a is ready to hold serious talks with influential countries to achieve fair peace.

The Houthis have fully withdrawn their forces from three key ports in Hodeida in compliance with the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement, Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard, who heads the UN monitoring mission, confirmed on Thursday. The unilateral Houthi pullout from the ports in early May was the most significant advance yet for peace in the country; the Saudi-led Coalition, however, has not taken any steps to indicate a serious desire for peace. Local residents believe attacks on Saudi-led Coalition countries are the most effective way to bring these countries to the negotiating table.

Source: MintPress News

By: Ahmed AbdulKareem

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Yemen War Saudi Arabia Drone

