  Wednesday 19 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3

Katyusha Rocket Hits at Oil Hub in Iraq’s Basra, Injures 3

A Katyusha rocket landed near an area housing representative offices of several international oil companies in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra, wounding three Iraqis.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

Dozens Killed, Injured in Attacks on Two Mali Villages Scores of people have been killed and many more wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.

Acting US Defense Secretary Quits The acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is quitting escalating tensions in the West Asia.

Katyusha Missile Lands near US Forces’ Base in Mosul One rocket has landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul in northern Iraq late on Tuesday in second such incident in two days.

Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

Japan Concerned over US Sending 1000 Troops to West Asia Japan voiced concerns over the United States’ decision to sent 1,000 more troops to the West Asia following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US’s policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom

US to Deploy 1,000 More Troops to West Asia amid Tensions with Iran The US has green-lighted deployment of some 1,000 more troops to the West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks

Wednesday 19 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Rejects as Very Vague US Evidence on Iran’s Role in Tanker Attacks
Alwaght- Russia has dismissed the “very vague” evidence that the US has put forth as a proof to its accusation about Iran’s engagement in the recent tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, saying the footage and images do not prove anything.

“We do not have such intelligence data” on the culprit of the incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the TASS news agency on Tuesday.

He cast doubt on the video and images provided by the US as proof of what it calls an Iranian role in the attacks, which hit one Japanese-owned and one Norwegian-owned tanker, which were carrying Japanese-related crude near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on June 13.

Washington rushed to blame Iran for the incident. To support the claim, the US military also released a blurry video it claimed shows Iranian forces in a patrol boat removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned tanker.

It later released some images of the purported Iranian operation after the video was seriously challenged by experts and Washington’s own allies.

Lavrov further said, “We see the very vague alleged evidence provided by the United States, some video footage, some pictures, which raise serious questions even among its closest allies.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US accusation lacks “a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence” and that it was actually part of “sabotage diplomacy” being pursued by US President Donald Trump and his hawkish allies.

The cause of the attacks are not yet known, but the Japanese shipping company has said two “flying objects” attacked its tanker in the Oman Sea, contradicting the US account that mines had hit the vessels. 

Elsewhere in his interview, the top Russian diplomat said Moscow, like Tehran, wants a probe into the attacks.

“We stand for conducting a thorough investigation of all these incidents. By the way, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in favor of this from the very beginning,” he said.

Lavrov also raised alarm at the current tense situation in the region, calling on all parties to exercise restraint.

“We must demand that all parties show restraint and not allow any harsh actions, especially on the basis of the same logic that the West used in many other cases under the name ‘highly likely,’” he added.

Lavrov further called for “fostering a dialog between all the countries of the Persian Gulf,” warning that “those who rely on inciting passions between Arabs and Persians, Arabs and Kurds, inside the Arab world — between Sunnis and Shias — are not guided by the interests of the peoples of the region, but by their geopolitical narrow interests.”

 

US Iran Tanker Attacks Russia

