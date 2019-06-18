Yemeni Forces Advance Inside Saudi Soil

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have scored new advance in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday after launching a big assault in the Najran Province.

Backed by their rocket battalion, Ansarullah movement forces began their assault by storming the Muraba Al-Shabke region that is located north of the Yemeni border.

Following an intense battle, the Ansarullah forces were able to take control of several hills in the Muraba Al-Shabke area, forcing the Saudi Coalition troops to retreat from a number of posts in order to avoid being overrun.

This new advance by the Ansarullah forces comes just hours after they fired a ballistic missile towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha Regional Airport.

The Ansarullah forces have now targeted the Jizan and Abha airports on three occasions in the last seven days.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The brutal aggression has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.