Israel Announces ’Trump Heights’ Settlement in Occupied Golan Heights

Alwaght- Israeli regime has announced a new illegal settlement in the occupied Golan Heights named after the US president Donald Trump.

The occupying regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a sign at the proposed site of the settlement on Sunday bearing the name "Trump Heights," and thanked Trump for violating the international laws to recognize Tel Aviv's sovereignty over the occupied region.

"We are proud to set up a settlement that will pay tribute to our great friend. We will continue developing the Golan Heights for the benefit of its Jewish and non-Jewish population,” Netanyahu said.

The community will be named Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights. Previously, it was reported that Ramat Trump will be home to 120 families, both secular and religious. US Ambassador to Tel Aviv David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.

Israeli regime occupied Syria's Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981, Golan is regarded as illegally occupied territory by the global community. The UN Security Council has deemed Tel Aviv's claim over the area "null and void and without legal effect," and the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, recently reiterated that position.

On 25 March 2019 US President Donald Trump officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights two weeks before that regime's elections, in what was seen as a major political gift to Netanyahu. The move was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “historic".