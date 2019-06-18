China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran

Alwaght- Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the US have mounted since last Thursday when two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. Washington accused Tehran for the attacks, but the latter has denied the allegations.

"We call on all sides to maintain rationality and restraint, not engage in actions that would increase tensions, and not to open Pandora’s box," Wang said at a briefing in Beijing with Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem. "The US, especially, should change its practice of exerting maximum pressure. All unilateral actions do not have a basis in international law, will not solve problems, but will instead create a bigger crisis."

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on the same day the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the West Asia for what he said were defensive purposes, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

The top Chinese diplomat also emphasized that the 2015 nuclear deal was the only feasible way to resolve its nuclear issue, and he urged Iran to be prudent.

“We understand that relevant parties may have different concerns but first of all the comprehensive nuclear deal should be properly implemented,” he added.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Iran deal in May 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, adding that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal to take practical measures towards ensuring its interests in the face of the American sanctions.

Moreover, spokesman for the Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday Tehran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27. Iran may also increase uranium enrichment to up to 20 percent for use in local reactors, he said. The 2015 nuclear accord caps the level of purity to which Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent.

Wang also urged a faster political resolution to Syria’s long-running conflict.

Syrian Foreign Minister, for his part, said the international community has a responsibility to rebuild his country, which has been devastated by years of foreign-backed militancy. Muallem also said US unilateral actions to Syria -- including economic actions -- are harmful and that the American and Turkish militaries should exit the country.

His comments came days after the Trump administration sanctioned Syrian businessman Samer Foz, who it says has built developments on land seized by the government of President Bashar al-Assad.