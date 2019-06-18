Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran

China Denounces US ’Extreme Pressure’ on Iran

Chinese Foreign Minister warned on Tuesday against opening a “Pandora’s Box” in the West Asia, as Wang Yi denounced US "extreme pressure" on Iran.

Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US’s policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom

US to Deploy 1,000 More Troops to West Asia amid Tensions with Iran The US has green-lighted deployment of some 1,000 more troops to the West Asia amid escalating tensions with Iran.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump’s administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration’s psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

alwaght.com
Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official

Tuesday 18 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Not Controlling US’ Iran Policy, Tehran Right to Breach Nuclear Deal: EU Official

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump is not in control of the US's policy towards Iran, special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, suggesting that is right to withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal with international powers.

In an interview with Russia Today, Nathalie Tocci said Trump has “been led into a very different direction” than the one he might otherwise have gone in without input from national security adviser John Bolton.

Asked why she did not trust Trump's claims that he does not want regime change in Iran, Tocci said Bolton clearly has a different position – and he seems to be the one writing the administration’s policy on the Islamic Republic.

Unfortunately, at the moment it seems to me that the US’s Iran policy has a very clear author and that author is not the president of the US.

Tocci noted that Bolton’s enthusiasm for regime change in Iran dates back “way further” than Trump, to “the Bush administration and even earlier".

"Perhaps [Trump] should try and change his national security adviser that very clearly has a very different position on this one,” she said.

Tocci also said that she understands Iran's threats to breach the 2015 nuclear deal in light of heightening tensions with the US.

Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country's Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday. Iran may also increase uranium enrichment to up to 20 percent for use in local reactors, he said. The 2015 nuclear accord caps the level of purity to which Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent.

"If I were Iran I would probably not stick with the JCPOA because indeed, as I said, the social contract can only hold if both sides live up to the bargain,” she said

Last month, Iran scaled back some commitments under the deal and warned that in 60 days it would resume refining uranium to a higher fissile degree if Europe failed to shield its trade from US sanctions.

 

