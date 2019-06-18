Ousted Egyptian President Dies in Court

Alwaght- Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has died on Monday while on trial in a Cairo courtroom.

The former 67-year-old president and Muslim Brotherhood leader collapsed after a trial session in an espionage lawsuit on Monday for alleged contact with Hamas. He had reportedly been given permission from the presiding judge to address the court before he fainted.

Morsi came to power after Hosni Mubarak was deposed in mass Arab Spring protests in 2011. However, he ruled for only a year after being elected to the post before he was toppled by the military following mass protests in 2013.

Egyptian authorities gave no official cause of death, but critics blamed the poor conditions in the prison where Mr. Morsi had spent the past six years. They said the authorities had deprived him of vital medicine for diabetes, high blood pressure and liver disease; held him in solitary confinement for long periods; and ignored repeated public warnings that the lack of proper medical care could be fatal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was among the first to express his condolences following the news of “martyr” Morsi’s passing, tweeting about his “great sadness and sorrow” at hearing of “the death of my brother.”