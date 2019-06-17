Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 17 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack

30 Killed in Northeast Nigeria after Triple Attack

At least thirty Nigerian people have been killed after militants launched a triple bombing attack in Nigeria’s Borno State

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Iran to Surpass Enriched Uranium Stockpile’s Limit Soon: Official Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal from June 27, the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump’s administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration’s psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder

Monday 17 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bin Salman Tacitly Warns Turkey against Exploitation of Khashoggi Murder

A protester dressed as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and another dressed as U.S. President

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman warned against exploiting the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which tarnished his international reputation, for political gains.

Turkish officials were the first to report the killing of Khashoggi who disappeared after he entered the Saudi diplomatic mission in the Istanbul last year, and have pressed the kingdom for information on his dismembered body’s whereabouts.

"The death of Jamal Khashoggi is a very painful crime," Mohammed said in an interview with pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat published on Sunday.

"Any party exploiting the case politically should stop doing so, and present evidence to the (Saudi) court, which will contribute in achieving justice," the crown prince added, without directly naming Turkey.

He, however, said Saudi Arabia was keen to build strong relations with "all Islamic countries, including Turkey."

Khashoggi, a former advocate of the Saudi royal court who later became a critic of bin Salman, was killed and his body was dismembered by a Saudi hit squad after being lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi was a columnist, reported in November last year that the CIA had concluded that Mohammed personally ordered his killing. Riyadh strongly denies the allegation.

Riyadh spurned all the allegations linking the killing to bin Salman and instead claimed that the murder has been carried out by a “rogue” group.

Mohammed said his country was committed to "full justice and accountability" in the case.

In November, the kingdom’s Public Prosecutor indicted 11 unnamed suspects for the killing.

The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said Saudi Arabia’s investigation falls short of international standards.

In early January, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it could not assess the fairness of a trial underway in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s murder.

In response to a question about the Saudi prosecutor's demand for the suspects' death penalty, the OHCHR Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said the office calls for an independent investigation “with international involvement."

 

