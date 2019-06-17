Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 17 June 2019

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report

Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump’s administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration’s psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo
Alwaght- Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria's Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

The heinous attack hit a wedding party that was being held in the village of al-Wadihi late on Sunday, according to the Syrian state broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, terrorists carried out two other mortar attacks in the west of Aleppo and inside the city.

The attacks came as government forces launched a major operation against foreign-backed terrorist groups in Hama and Idlib.

The army says the operation was in response to terrorists’ breach of a de-escalation zone agreement there.

Under a deal reached following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 17, 2018, all militants in a demilitarized zone, which surrounds Idlib and also parts of the adjacent provinces of Aleppo and Hama, were supposed to pull out heavy arms by October 17, and Takfiri groups had to withdraw by October 15 last year.

The National Front for the Liberation of Syria is the main Turkish-backed militant alliance in the Idlib region, but the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, which is a coalition of different terror outfits, largely composed of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, holds a large part of the province and the zone.

The HTS, which is said to be in control of some 60 percent of Idlib province, has yet to announce its stance on the buffer zone deal.

It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 members of different factions of armed groups, which Syria, Russia and Turkey consider terrorists, are active in the volatile province, which is home to around three million inhabitants.

Syrian forces are pressing ahead with the final phase of the anti-terror campaign after most foreign-backed terrorist groups were vanquished in the country last year.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

 

