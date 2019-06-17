Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

The Ansarullah movement and its allied forces targeted the Abha airport with a Qasef K2 drone on Sunday, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said on Monday. Abha is the capital city of the province of Asir in southern Saudi Arabia. The airport is located in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The strike followed Yemeni forces’ attacks on the same airport and another one in neighboring province of Jizan using the same type of drone on Saturday.

The Houthis have intensified their so-called retaliatory attacks on military positions in southern Saudi territories over the past few days. The main targets in those attacks have been installations in Jizan, Najran, Abha and Khamis Mushait.

In a major attack last month, Yemeni drones managed to hit key oil installations in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Houthi movement recently warned that the airports of the countries involved in the military aggression against Yemen will be targeted as long as the embargo imposed by the Saudi regime and its allies on the Sana’a International Airport remains in place.

The attacks come as Saudi Arabia continues to target crowded civilian locations across Yemen heedless of international criticism.

The Saudi-led aggression that started in 2015 has claimed over 15,000 lives, most of them civilians.